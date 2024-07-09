Lockport invites comic, sci-fi fans back to Comicopolis in July

Roxane Potocki (left) talks with Tom Bacon, a Chicago-based artist, at his tent at Comicolopis, Lockport’s seventh annual Comic and Fandom Con in 2023. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Lockport — Comics, sci-fi and superhero fans around the south suburbs will have the opportunity to indulge their geeky side when Comicopolis returns July 20 to downtown Lockport.

The free comic and fandom convention will return to Lockport for the eighth year this summer courtesy of the White Oak Library District and the city’s Summer Art Series.

As shared by the library website, the all-ages event will be even bigger than before in 2024, with more than 60 artists, writers and merchandise vendors scheduled to attend.

Aside from the opportunity to shop and mingle with other fans, Comicopolis will include food trucks; face-painting; games; photo booths and photo ops with famous movie vehicles; a scavenger hunt; and live entertainment from the School of Rock and Zombie Army Productions, the team behind attractions including Statesville Haunted Prison in Joliet.

Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite comic, movie and TV characters, with dedicated cosplayers getting to compete in a costume contest for cash prizes.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside and around the Lockport library at 121 E. Eighth St.

The annual comic book festival Comicopois will be July 20 at the White Oak Library District in Lockport. (Comicopolis)

Unlike larger conventions, admission to the event is free, and the first 500 in attendance will receive complimentary swag bags upon arrival.

In 2023, the event drew about 1,500 attendees, and organizers are hoping to see that number increase.

A list of attending vendors, including comic and book shops, artists and crafters, is available on the Comicopolis website, along with detailed cosplay rules.