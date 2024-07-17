Joliet Bishop Hill winery hosting Sunday concert series

Laney Jones performs in the Joliet Porch & Park Music Fest on July 30, 2022 in Joliet. She will perform Sunday, July 21 at at Bishops Hill Winery, 310 Bridge St. in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A Joliet winery is adding a touch of Nashville this summer with a new concert series: “Nashville on the Hill.”

The concerts will be at 2 p.m. Sunday and Sunday, Aug. 18 at Bishops Hill Winery, 310 Bridge St. in Joliet. Two Nashville, Tennessee-based musicians will perform their original music and select covers on the winery’s lawn at each two-hour show. Performances will move inside during inclement weather.

Damon Zdunich, co-owner of Bishops Hill, said he wants to build on past live music events at the winery and Joliet’s historical “big music bent.”

“We just feel you can never go wrong with quality music,” Zdunich said, adding that he wants to “offer something special” to patrons.

Tickets are $60 for the series or $25 per show. Each ticket includes a glass of wine per show. Charcuterie boards, salsa and chips, and a variety of Bishops Hill’s wines will be for sale.

Patrons can park adjacent to the “castle” building of Bridge Street or in Bishops Hill’s lot on Summit Street.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Nashville on the Hill” series

WHEN: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21 and Sunday, Aug. 18

WHERE: Bishops Hill Winery, 310 Bridge St., Joliet.

ETC.: Laney Jones and Derek Luttrell (July 21), and Grace Pettis and Robby Hecht (Aug. 18)

TICKETS: $60 for the series or $25 per show. Each ticket includes a glass of wine at each show.

INFORMATION: For tickets or information, visit bishopshill.com or call 312-320-1610.