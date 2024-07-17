Comedian Stephen Kellogg, free movie nights coming to The Venue in Aurora

Comedian and author Stephen Kellogg is bringing his national tour to The Venue in downtown Aurora Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Photo provided by Marionette Management)

According to a news release, Kellogg is a Grammy-nominated wordsmith, Tedx speaker, stand-up comic, author and troubadour. For more than two decades, he has delighted audiences around the world with a mix of music, humor and storytelling. Each performance paints a unique canvas that covers the full spectrum of human emotions, and leaves audiences with a full heart.

Also coming up at The Venue this summer are two free movie nights, screening the music documentary “Woodstock” at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28 and “Cheat You Fair: The Story of Maxwell Street” at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.

“Woodstock” shows the iconic 1969 music festival in unflinching detail, from the event’s inception all the way through to the unexpected air-delivery of food and medical supplies by the National Guard. The film contains performances, interviews with the artists and candid footage of the fans in a defining portrait of 1960s America.

“Cheat You Fair: The Story of Maxwell Street” is a documentary from 2006. Believing that the film never received a proper introduction to the blues and music community, Crossroads Blues Society worked with Phil Ranstrom, the producer of the film, to re-release the film on DVD.

The re-released film features interviews with Buddy Guy, Junior Wells and Bo Diddley. The film is 90 minutes and is narrated by the famed Chicago actor Joe Mantegna, and details the rise and fall of Maxwell Street, Chicago’s great outdoor market, the birthplace of the electric blues and where “the only color that mattered was green.”

Doors will open for both movies at 6 p.m. for general admission seating. The bar will be open.

To register for the free movies, or to purchase tickets to Kellogg’s show, visit themusicvenue.org.

The Venue is located at 21 S. Broadway, Aurora.