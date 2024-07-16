Woodstock Folk Festival celebrates 39th anniversary Sunday

Annie Capps will perform with her husband Rod Capps (pictured) and mandolin player Jason Dennie at the Woodstock Folk Festival on July 21, 2024. (Hannah Metler)

The historic Woodstock Square will be alive with the sound of folk music this Sunday, July 21 for the 39th annual Woodstock Folk Festival.

Lynne Hanson is among the artists. The 39th annual Woodstock Folk Festival, noon-6 p.m. July 21, 2024 on the historic Square in Woodstock. woodstockfolkfestival.org (Photo provided by Jen Squires)

The music begins at noon and runs through 6 p.m., will have performances by local, national and international musicians representing a variety of styles, including Americana, traditional and contemporary folk, blues, alt country, roots and singer-songwriters.

Performers include Connie Kaldor, Annie Capps, Lynne Hanson, Jeff Talmadge, Los Gallos, Brittany Jean and more.

Community members are invited to share their talents at the Open Mic Stage, which will be co-hosted by Gloria Burchfield and Mark Lyons. Sign up begins at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

In case of rain, the festival will be held at the Unity Spiritual Center, 225 W. Calhoun St., located two blocks southwest of the Square. Free parking is available on and around the Square.

Kaldor, a Juno Award-winning Canadian artist, will receive the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award, while Michigan-based Capps will be the recipient of the Woody Award for her contributions to the local, regional and national folk music community.

WFMT personality Marilyn Rea Beyer and Chuck VanderVennet will be the Main Stage co-hosts.

The suggested donation is $30 per person or $40 per family. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair. Food will be available at restaurants surrounding the Square.

For a complete music lineup, visit https://woodstockfolkfestival.org.