Fun events in Sterling and Rock Falls this summer

Jessica Conner of Naperville waves the checkered flag at the end of a heat Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Rock Falls River Chase. (Alex T. Paschal/credit)

Now that summer is in full swing, there’s much more to see and do under the sun in both Sterling and Rock Falls.

So the next time you hear someone say “There’s nothing to do here,” tell them to swap “nothing” for “something” — there is something to do here, a lot of somethings in fact.

The summer months have plenty of activities on both sides of the Rock River — and on the river — that will appeal to people of all ages; hometown memories just waiting to be made.

Some events have been longtime staples, and some are on their way to becoming one. Creating more local events has been a mission of the Twin Cities’ two top tourism arms: Sterling Main Street and Rock Falls Tourism. If folks who haven’t lived here since the years began with a “19″ came back home, they might be surprised to see all the things going on.

Flavors to temp the tastebuds and whet the whistle, performers who are music to your ears, and vehicles with vroom to grow make up much of the fun, and are all great places to connect with friends, share a laugh, or just dance the day and night away — but those are just a few of the things to do in The Twin Cities.

So get out the calendars, fill ‘em up and get ready to have some fun in the sun.

A trip to the markets

Farmer’s Markets in Sterling and Rock Falls have long been a place where creative cooks and crafters, ardent artists and green thumbers from the area gather to show and share just what they can do.

The Twin City Farmer’s Market, 106 Ave. A in Sterling, is open 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday; it is unique among other area farmer’s markets in that it is open all 52 weeks of the year, indoors during cold weather and indoor and outdoors during nicer weather. The market was established in 2005 in the old Twin City Produce Co. building, where vendors set up on Saturdays from May to October, and in 2020, it expanded to the Sterling Marketplace outdoor pavilion across the street. Go to twincityfarmersmarket.com or find it on Facebook or Instagram for more information.

Rock Falls has been home to a more traditional farmer’s market setting for many decades, held outside from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday from May to October on the grounds of the Firehouse Ministry Firehouse Museum, 400 W. Second St. A pavilion was recently added, donated by United Metal Buildings of Sterling-Rock Falls. Go to rockfallschamber.com or find Rock Falls Farmers Market on Facebook for more information.

More markets in Sterling

Sterling Main Street’s summer pop-up markets, held 5 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth summer Thursdays at Dale Park — downtown at the foot of Locust Street — also attract a variety of vendors, both craft and culinary, from the Twin Cities and beyond. Unlike the farmer’s market events, the pop-up markets also offer live music, and there’s plenty of food and drink to enjoy at establishments just a short walk away.

Go to sterlingmainstreet.org/events/pop-up-market for more information, including up-to-date concert lineups and a vendor list.

Twilight serenades

The Grandon Civic Center bandshell in Sterling’s Central Park has long been home to Music Under the Stars, free summer concerts on Wednesday evenings performed by the Sterling Municipal Band. Guest conductors and soloists join the band on select weeks. Music lovers can take in the tunes from park benches, or they can bring their own chairs of blankets. A recently completed concession stand is open.

Concerts began June 5 and will run to Aug. 7; they begin at 7:30 p.m. and are preceded by performances from local music groups starting at 6:15. In addition to the Wednesday concerts, check out this Saturday, July 20 show with the Big River Brass Band.

Find the Sterling Municipal Band on Facebook or go to sterling-il.gov/380/Sterling-Municipal-Band for a complete lineup of concerts or for more information.

In Rock Falls, the Rock River Jazz Band has a four-date concert series at RB&W Park, on the riverfront downtown, from July to September. Performances are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 27, Aug. 17 and Sept. 14. The band, according to its website, strives “to keep Big Band and Swing Music alive and well.”

Find Rock River Jazz Band, Inc. on Facebook or go to rockriverjazzband.com for more information.

Beats and Eats

They’ve got the beats — and the eats. Rock Falls’ RB&W (Run, Bike and Walk) Park hosts food trucks and live music three times during the summer for Eats ‘N’ Beats at The District, serving up all sorts of flavors of food and drink to people with an appetite for eats and beats.

July 19 and Aug. 16 are the next Eats ‘N’ Beats. Whitlocked and Loaded will perform its country music on the 19th and BAJA Band brings its horn-centric music on the 16th.

Go to visitrockfalls.com for more information.

Cool cars, hot rods and more

Sterling Main Street’s Rally on the Rock Cruise Nights bring together “classics, hot rods, rat rods, big trucks, Jeepers, EVs, mom-mobiles, or anything else with wheels,” according to Main Street’s website, at the Sterling Marketplace pavilion, courtesy of owners with a lot of pride in their rides. The first event was June 7, with another one Aug. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. or later. Live music and food trucks also are part of the fun: Howard and the White Boys play on Aug. 2.

Go to sterlingmainstreet.org/events/cruise-nights for more information.

America’s got talent, and some of it’s right here

Have a hidden talent? Maybe it’s time to let people find it. The stage at RB&W Park will host budding performers — family-friendly singing, comedy, magic and much more — who can have their five-minute moment in the spotlight from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.

This is one of the newest events in the community. Who knows, perhaps a single performance is all someone needs to launch a successful act to take their talents well beyond the area. Here’s a chance to find out.

Food trucks also will be on site for these free events.

Go to visitrockfalls.com for more information.

Get your hot dogs here

Select downtown Sterling businesses will do their part to get the streets buzzing with activity, and hot dog fans, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2 during Hot Dog Day, where they’ll grill hot dogs and take a bite out of inflation, but selling them for just 25 cents a piece — quite the deal — along with chips and drinks.

Some businesses will set up sidewalk sale tables to help promote their business and give locals a taste of what downtown Sterling has to offer.

At the Sterling Marketplace pavilion, a Family Fun Fair coincides with the event, offering free children’s activities.

Go to sterlingmainstreet.org/events/hot-dog-day for more information.

Hang out with the cops

National Night Out on Aug. 6 is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, with the aim of helping enhance the relationship between neighborhoods and law enforcement, and providing an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Topics will include community policing programs, law enforcement’s role, and more. Both Sterling and Rock Falls police departments will have their own events, with additional local organizations helping them out.

Additional details on the events were still being finalized as of press time. Check local media for more information as the events get close.

Feel the need for speedboats?

Rock Falls River Chase brings competitive outboard boat racers together for three days of loops of laps on Aug. 16-18, along the Rock River between First Avenue Bridge and Upper Dam. Boats will blast across the water at speeds up to 80 mph. Several races take place in different boat classificaitons.

Seward’s Riverside Park in Rock Falls is the hub of racing activity, and where the start/finish line is; it’s also where onlookers gather along the park’s berms to take in the action. Food and beverage vendors also will set up during the event.

In addition, a river duck race featuring toy ducks will take place Aug. 17. Purchase a duck for $5 and watch it float downriver; the first ones make it to the finish line will win prizes. Proceeds benefit the Sauk Valley Water Ski Shows club, which is looking to host water ski shows on the river in the future.

Find Rock Falls River Chase on Facebook for more information on the races, and Sauk Valley Water Ski Shows on Facebook for the floating river duck race.