5 Things to Do: Kane County Fair in Kane County

Ricky Ringer of Florida rides Tree Trunk the bull at the Kane County Fair's rodeo in St. Charles last July. The 2024 Kane County Fair will feature a bull riding competition at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 19 and 20, at the fairgrounds. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

1. Kane County Fair: From Wednesday through Sunday, July 17 to 21, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. The fair promises down-home fun from 3 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Professional bull riding competition, demolition derby, free live music, a petting zoo, racing pigs, Fantasy Amusement rides and more. Admission costs $5 on Wednesday and Thursday for all ages; $10 for adults and $5 for children Friday through Sunday; and is free all days for children age 3 and younger. Season tickets are $25. For more information, visit kanecountyfair.com/Fair-Information.

2. Frida Destination: From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Altiro Latin Fusion, 308 Anderson Blvd., Geneva. Eight margarita tastings, Frida sculptures and models, a Frida market, vendors, live music, food stands, folkloric dancers, live music, face painting, mariachi band, a kids’ corner and more. $40 for margarita tastings; free event admission. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/altiro-latin-fusion/frida-destination-geneva/449517984330968.

3. Chicago Toy Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Seven buildings and one pavilion with antique toy and doll collectibles. $10 per adult and free for kids 12 and younger. $50 pass for show access beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 27. For more information, visit chicagotoyshow.com.

4. Library Olympics: From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 29, at St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. Sixth Ave. Olympic games celebration with fun, themed activities for families. Special timed events at noon and 3 p.m. For more information, visit scpld.libnet.info/event/10604719.

5. All Animal Expo: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in Building G at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Reptiles, small exotic animals, birds, fish, puppies, kittens, suppliers, feeders and more. Animals available for sale. $8 for ages 11 and older; $3 for children ages 3 to 10. For more information, visit scottsmithsallanimalexpo.ticketspice.com/all-animal-expo#.

