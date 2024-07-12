Enjoy the beauty of northwest Illinois for relaxing fun

Nestled between Chicago and the rolling plains of Iowa, Carroll County in northwest Illinois offers a surprising escape. Often overshadowed by neighboring counties, this area bursts with hidden gems for everyone.

From soaring sandstone canyons to off-the-beaten path trails, outdoor music venues to historic sites, Carroll County promises a memorable journey.

MOUNT CARROLL

Rhythm Section Amphitheater

Enjoy music under the stars at this outdoor music venue located in the heart of the country, surrounded by beautiful scenery. It features an amphitheater stage, seating, a bar, viewing decks and camping.

Address: 13137 State Route 78

Phone: 815-238-1614

Online: therhythmsectiononline.com/ and on Facebook

Rhythm Section Amphitheater’s stage is nestled among the rolling hills of Carroll County, about a mile north of Mount Carroll. With a lake as its backdrop, the stage is set for a performance experience unlike any other. (Shaw Local News Network)

The David Emmert Stone House/Stone House Memorial Park

Nearly destroyed by time and nature and once destined for demolition, a home built by one of the city’s early settlers was saved by a group of dedicated volunteers and has been rebuilt and restored. Today, the mid-1800′s limestone home — the oldest surviving home in the city — is the centerpiece of a park and historic site. The interior is furnished in period pieces and visitors can see the home’s original spring-fed source of water and refrigeration in the lower level.

Address: 107 W. State St.

Phone: 815-244-4090

Online: See Friends of the David Emmert Stone House on Facebook

Frances Wood Shimer Memorial Arboretum

Home to hundreds of trees and shrubs, including about 60 varieties of trees. Some are rare, including three old-growth American chestnut trees, one of which is on the Illinois Department of Conservation’s “Big Tree” register as the largest American chestnut tree in Illinois.

Address: 203 E. Seminary St. Online: visitnorthwestillinois.com

Raven’s Grin Inn

Part performance art, part art gallery, the home of Jim Warfield offers a year-round haunted house that displays his artwork and his twisted sense of humor. Tours are an hour to an hour and a half long.

Address: 411 N. Carroll St.

Phone: 815-244-4746 Online: hauntedravensgrin.com and on Facebook

Hours: See website for times/dates

Timber Lake Playhouse

Timber Lake Playhouse is the oldest continuously operating professional summer theater in Illinois. Dedicated to providing cultural opportunities for developing artists and to showcasing quality theater.

Address: 8215 Black Oak Road

Phone: 815-244-2035 Online: timberlakeplayhouse.org or Facebook

Hours: See website for showtimes, tickets; discount for subscribers

Owen P. Miles Museum

1873 Italianate home depicting 1800s life; also features local history exhibits.

Address: 107 W. Broadway

Phone: 815-244-3474 Online: visitcarrollcountyil.com/attractions/history-and-heritage/ or find Carroll County Illinois Tourism on Facebook

Oakville Complex

Consists of an 1888 schoolhouse, two log cabins, a blacksmith shop and granary.

Address: Timberlake Road between Oakville Cemetery and Oakville Country Club

Phone: 815-244-3474 Online: visitcarrollcountyil.com/attractions/history-and-heritage/ or find Carroll County Illinois Tourism on Facebook

Point Rock Park

Twenty-five-acre city park on the banks of the Waukarusa River. One of the walking trails goes to the Oak Hill Cemetery. The cemetery contains graves dating back to the Revolutionary War. Fishing, biking, disc golf course, hiking, parking, restrooms available.

Address: 182 S. Mill St.

Phone: 815-244-4424 Online: visitcarrollcountyil.com/attractions/outdoor-recreation/

SAVANNA

Great River Trail

The Great River Trail recreational path extends 62 miles from Savanna to the Quad Cities, providing biking, hiking, running, and walking opportunities. It starts just behind the railroad car downtown and meanders past several wildlife viewing areas and through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge. Bikers may stop at the Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center for a break and to view the exhibits. Rest areas and picnic areas are scattered along the trail.

Address: 25 Main St. Online: greatrivertrail.org

Havencrest Castle

This 1872 mansion, formerly called Hillcrest, was purchased by Alan and the now-late Adrianne St. George. Billed as “Carroll County’s grandest mansion,” the six-story, 63-room hilltop home is a celebration of the couple’s love, devotion and dedication. Elegance, culture, fantasy, and romance, all under one roof.

Address: 140 N. Fifth St.

Phone: 815-273-3900 Online: havencrestcastle.com and on Facebook

Mississippi Palisades State Park

This 2,500-acre park, a national landmark since 1973, is near the confluence of the Mississippi and Apple rivers in northwestern Illinois. It is rich in Native American history, and features limestone caves, erosion-carved rock formations, 15 miles of trails for hiking and more than 200 campsites, along with picnic tables and playgrounds.

Address: 16327A State Route 84, about 3 miles north of Savanna

Phone: 815-273-2731 Online: www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/MississippiPalisades.aspx

Savanna Museum and Cultural Center

This three-story historic building contains artifacts telling the story of this Mississippi River community. Noteworthy displays include Gene Wright’s gallery of more than 80 mannequins dressed in authentic Civil War uniforms. In summer hosts outdoor music concerts and family events.

Address: 406 Main St.

Phone: 815-275-19582 Online: savannamuseum.org and Facebook

Savanna Train Car Museum

The museum preserves a historical railroad car as a piece of local history. Also features a gift shop.

Address: 25 Main St.

Phone: 815-238-5654

Frog Pond, Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge

The pond is along Plum River, just south of Savanna and off state Route 84. Its star feature is a wheelchair-accessible fishing platform. It’s known for its fishing and is a good spot to look at floodplain forest birds during their migrations in the spring and autumn. Canoeing, fishing, birding and picnicking allowed.

Address: Doty Road and State Route 84

Phone: 815-273-2732 Online: fws.gov/refuge/upper-mississippi-river

Lost Mound, Unit Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge

Lost Mound is on the Mississippi River and has 7,000 acres. It’s on an old munitions testing army base. The area includes sand prairie remnants, backwater wetlands, Native American burial mounds, old military buildings and the largest sand dune in the state. Biking, birding and hiking allowed.

Address: 3700 Army Depot Road

Phone: 815-273-3184 Online: https://visitcarrollcountyil.com/attractions/outdoor-recreation

Marquette Park

Located on the Mississippi River, this seven-acre site has boat launches, fishing, canoeing, restrooms, picnicking and parking.

Address: Wayne King Drive and Randolph Street

Phone: 815-273-4487 Online: visitcarrollcountyil.com/attractions/outdoor-recreation or savanna-il.us/park-district.php

Monument Park

This area has a description of the early settlement of Savanna and has a monument in honor of the Aaron Pierce family, Savanna’s first settlers.

Address: Main Street

Phone: 815-273-2722 Online: visitcarrollcountyil.com/attractions/outdoor-recreation or savanna-il.us/park-district.php

Old Mill Park

This park has 85 acres and is on the northeast side of Savanna. It has a nature trail and walking trail. Parking is at the front entrance near the park superintendent’s home.

Address: 9621 U.S. Highway 52

Phone: 815-273-4487 Online: visitcarrollcountyil.com or savanna-il.us/park-district.php

Portland Skate Park

Portland is a professional skate park open to all skaters. Helmets are a must.

Address: 1500 Portland Ave.

Phone: 815-273-2722

Online: visitcarrollcountyil.com/attractions/outdoor-recreation/

THOMSON

Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center

The facility affiliated with the Upper Mississippi Wildlife Refuge been around for 92 years and sits on 35 acres of sand prairie. It promotes environmental education and conservation of the Mississippi River, with a focus on hands-on educational experiences when it comes to nature and wildlife.

Address: 7071 Riverview Road

Phone: 815-273-2732

Online: thomsonil.com/accommodation/ingersoll-wetlands-learning-center

Thomson Causeway

This campground is built mainly on an island in the backwaters of the Mississippi. Popular activities include fishing, hiking, biking, and boating. The western edge of the recreation area offers visitors an unobstructed view of the widest spot on the Upper Mississippi River Basin, 3.5 miles from shore to shore. The Central Trail section of the famous Mississippi River Trail passes by the campground, offering visitors miles of walking and biking trails along the river bank.

Address: 2017 Lewis Ave.

Phone: 815-259-2353 or 815-259-3628

Online: recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/233651

French Bluff Illinois State Recreational Nature Area

This bluff has steep hillsides, ridge tops and terrace benches that are almost covered by forest. It is east of Thomson and just north of Argo Fay Road. Visitors can hike on unmarked trails. This is a good birding site for interior forest birds and to view spring wildflowers. Hiking, hunting and birding allowed.

Address: 2911 Scenic Bluff Road

Phone: 815-273-2731 Online: visitcarrollcountyil.com/attractions/outdoor-recreation/ or thomsonil.com/accommodation/french-bluffs/

Spring Lake, Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge

Offers scenic views of Spring Lake and the Mississippi River. Known for its 8.7-mile gravel path that goes along the edge of Spring Lake. Two observation decks are available. Biking, birding, fishing, picnicking and hiking allowed.

Address: 9496 state Route 84

Phone: 815-273-2732 Online: visitcarrollcountyil.com/attractions/outdoor-recreation/ or fws.gov/refuge/Upper_Mississippi_River/Savanna_District.html

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Big Slough Recreational Area

This has Mississippi River boat launching, canoe access, fishing, restrooms and parking.

Address: 5836 Riverview Road

Phone: 815-259-3628 Online: visitcarrollcountyil.com/attractions/outdoor-recreation/ or mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Mississippi-River-Project/Recreation/Big-Slough/