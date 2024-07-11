Ribfest will rock Lake in the Hills starting Thursday

Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rotary Ribfest Dee Price, of Cleveland, Ohio, prepares ribs from Cowboys BBQ & Rib Company of Fort Worth, Texas, during Lake in the Hills' Rotary Rockin' Ribfest in 2022. This year's festival, featuring award-winning BBQ and rib vendors, a carnival and live music, kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday. (Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

Fans of ribs and music will be flocking to Lake in the Hills this weekend at the Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest at Sunset Park.

The festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday. Rib options from vendors across the U.S. will be available to attendees, in addition to other food and drink choices.

New this year will be The Other Side, a Crystal Lake-based sober bar that will offer coffee, nonalcoholic cocktails and water, organizer Lindsay Herrera said.

Ribfest also is among the only events of its kind in the Chicago area after Naperville’s popular Ribfest was called off this year.

In Lake in the Hills, in addition to food and music, there will be carnival rides. The carnival will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for rides are $1 per ticket, $20 for 20 tickets and $40 for 44 tickets.

People also can buy a $30 wristband for unlimited rides from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. A new wristband is required for each day.

There will be a “vendor blender” throughout the weekend, which highlights small businesses and local crafters and creators. The vendor blender runs from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Here’s who’s performing this weekend:

Thursday:

6:45 p.m. – Elton John impersonator Simply Elton

9 p.m. – party band Hello Weekend

Friday:

6:45 p.m. – rock cover band Anthem

9 p.m. – Queen- and Lady Gaga-inspired act Radio Gaga

Saturday:

12 p.m. – rock and roll cover band Everett Dean and the Lonesome Hearts

2 p.m. – 1970s band Renegade Wildflower

4:15 p.m. – ZZ Top-inspired band Eliminator

6:30 p.m. – Pat Benatar-inspired band Heart to Heartbreaker

9 p.m. – arena rock group Jefferson Starship

Sunday:

12 p.m. – Caribbean rock band Mr. Myers Band

2 p.m. – rock band Generation

4:30 p.m. – disco group The Disco Circus

If you go: Admission is $5, but it’s free for children younger than 12 when accompanied by an adult and for active military members with a military ID. Parking is free, and attendees are asked to follow signs posted around Sunset Park to find the nearest designated lot. For information, visit rockinrotaryribfest.com.