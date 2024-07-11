‘Joseph’ returns to Engle Lane stage in Streator with nostalgic vibes

Joseph portrayed by Jake Jakielski of Marseilles sings "Any Dream Will Do" during rehearsal of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" for Engle Lane Theatre in Streator. (Photo provided by Melody and Rylee Reel)

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is a familiar musical for theatergoers.

The Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber classic carries its own bit of nostalgia at Streator’s Engle Lane.

In June 2010, a tornado damaged the William C. Schiffbauer Center for the Performing Arts, Engle Lane’s home. While much of the building was affected, the coat of many colors from Engle Lane’s last performance of “Joseph” 25 years ago survived.

Jake Jakielski, who is playing Joseph, said using the same coat from that performance is something he’s especially looking forward to when the show opens at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14.

“I get to wear a piece of history,” Jakielski said, noting that the story of Streator’s prop goes along with one of the themes of the story. “It reflects something good can come from everything.”

“Joseph” will be performed Sunday, July 14, and then at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, through Friday, July 19, at the theater.

The show – which is a reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors – has been a hot ticket. Engle Lane said it has less than 200 tickets available for the five shows.

Director Mark Fulkerson said he’s excited to direct the musical, which will feature a cast of 52 people, singing such classics as “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.” He said he likes the positive message from the Bible.

“We didn’t turn anyone away who auditioned,” Fulkerson said. “We kept everyone on board in some role. We really liked the idea of keeping people on who are getting started in theater or looking to get back into the theater, to get them involved. We wanted it to be a welcoming performance.”

Altogether, more than 70 people will be working on the show, including musicians in the orchestra pit. Musical director Sarah Jo Breyne said that she initially wasn’t as enthusiastic about “Joseph,” having been a part of a performance when she was younger, but seeing the way Streator’s show has come together has changed her mind. She said “Joseph” is becoming one of her favorites.

“Our singers are going to wow the audience,” Breyne said. “It’s such a full and amazing cast.”

Fulkerson said the show will have some other pieces of nostalgia from Streator’s performance 25 years ago, as well as some added elements from a technical standpoint to enhance the show.

“The show is almost all music,” Fulkerson said. “It’s so well-known and well-loved.”

Tickets can be bought at englelanetheatre.csstix.com/events.php or by calling the box office at 815-672-3584 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cast

Narrator: Kim Freeman; narrator: Patricia (PJ) Fulkerson; Joseph: Jake Jakielski; Jacob: Peter Hamilton; pharaoh: Wyatt Onsen; Potiphar: Dylan Conmy; Mrs. Potiphar: Cora Schultz; butler: Daniel Ewen; baker: Thomas Bickel; (brothers) Reuben: Bob Phillip; Simeon: Wyatt Onsen; Levi: Jacob Roller; Natphtali: Reid Rynke; Issachar: Gennaro Piccolo; Asher: Garret Piasse; Dan: Collin Kalsto; Zebulun: Cole Roark; Gad: Christian Limberg; Benjamin: Seth Edwards; Judah: Lucas Fraga; wives: Cara Luckey-Reynolds, Emily Schaumberg, Kelly Lefler, Georgia Darby, Tea Lamboley, Kirsten Peterson, Elizabeth Abbott, Abby Mascal, Lainey Johns, Kenzie Bruce, Molly Ewen; ensemble: Cora Schultz, Daniel Ewen, Dylan Conmy, Jen Llamas, Karen Austin, Karyn Lawton, Kathy Hepner, Lily Austin, Matthew Peterson, Melanie McCoy, Thomas Bickel; youth choir: Brantley Fulkerson, Brooklynn Graham, Carly Isermann, Charlotte Reynolds, Elizabeth Llamas, Kaylee Darby, Lyza Harty, Maelyn Hagerty, Malcolm Farris, Marty Cabrera, Mila Breyne, Olivia Flanery, Rylee Oakman, Tyler Whalen; featured dancers: Abby Mascal, Elizabeth Abbott, Kirsten Peterson, Lainey Johns, Molly Ewen.

Orchestra

Conductor: Sarah Jo Breyne, piano: Dawn Darnell, keyboard 1: Bill Trelease, synthesizer: Nancy Breyne, flute: Barb Frig, clarinet, Brittan Bradley, saxophone: Kylie Nettlingham, guitar: John Frangoulis, percussion: Harry Nangle, bass: Rusty Russell

Production

Director: Mark Fulkerson; music director: Sarah Jo Breyne; choreographer: Becky Kpa; costumes: Kenzie Bruce, Marlee Reel, Karyn Lawton, Mark and PJ Fulkerson; stage manager: Kenzie Bruce; stage crew: Simon Ross, William Bates, Tyler Bienemann; set design: Mark Fulkerson; set construction: cast, crew and friends; lighting design: Sarah Jo Breyne; lightboard operator: Madelyn Reum; tech assistant: Christian Gill; production assistant: Cheryl Warfield; soundboard operator: Mark Fulkerson; spotlight operator: Nik Frig; photography: Melody and Rylee Reel

The cast of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat" rehearse for the Engle Theatre performance in Streator. (Photo provided by Melody and Rylee Reel)