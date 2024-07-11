5 things to do in DeKalb County: Drum Corps, ‘Cabaret,’ Fizz Ehrler Memorial Car Show and more

A car heads down Elm Street looking for its parking spot during the Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show Sunday, July 30, 2023, in downtown Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

This weekend

1. Head over to Huskie Stadium as the Drum Corps returns to DeKalb: Seven drum and bugle corps will perform during the Tour of Champions at 7 p.m. July 13 at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. For information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com/dccvb-event.

2. Take in a performance of “Cabaret:” The latest Stage Coach Players show runs Wednesday through July 21 at the troupe’s theater, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. “Cabaret” tells the story of Clifford Bradshaw, an American writer who arrives in Berlin to work on a new novel. Tickets cost $23 for seniors and children ages 12 and younger, and $25 for everyone else. “Cabaret” contains mature subject matters. For information or tickets, visit stagecoachplayers.com.

This month

3. Bring a lawn chair out to Music at the Mansion: The latest DeKalb summer concert series features Soda at 6:30 p.m. July 17 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb. The free lineup offers a pre-show by Ethan Larson at 6:30 p.m. and a headline show from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Beverages, food and snacks will be for sale. On July 24, the headliner will be Hillbilly Rockstarz, preceded by line-dancing instructor Tegan Fischer. For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

4. It’s the 24th annual car show: The Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28 in downtown Sycamore. Hundreds of cars and motorcycles are expected to shut down the streets of downtown Sycamore for onlookers to browse retro models and vote on best awards, including Best of Show. For information, visit turningbacktimecarshow.org.

This summer

5. Bring the whole family out to Cortland Summer Fest: The event runs Aug. 9 and 10 at Cortland Lions Club, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland. The family-friendly event will feature live music, food, activities and fireworks. The festival runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, with fireworks at dusk. For information, visit facebook.com/events.

