5 Things to Do: Food truck festival in Huntley and garden walks in McHenry County

A 1957 Chevrolet was on display during a previous Day in the Park hosted by the Marengo Park District Saturday at Indian Oaks Park in Marengo. The event returns Saturday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Food truck frenzy: Bring your appetite to the Huntley Park District’s Food Truck Frenzy from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the park district’s REC center south parking lot, located at 12015 Mill St. More than a dozen food trucks will be selling an array of foods, from barbecue and wood-fire pizza to lobster rolls and funnel cakes. Some food trucks include Girl’s Got Balls, Stix & Noodles and Fork N Fry. The free-admission event also will have live music from Industrial Drive. For information, visit huntleyparks.org/events/food-truck-frenzy-2024.

Day in the park: Spend the day outside at the Marengo Day in the Park event from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Indian Oaks Park, 825 Indian Oaks Trail. Bring your own lawn chairs and picnic blankets for a day filled with live music, food, games and fireworks. Activities include a craft fair, touch-a-truck, car show, mechanical bull riding, dunk tanks, inflatable play zones and more. Admission is free, and donations are appreciated. For details, visit themarengoparkdistrict.com/day-in-the-park-info-and-donations.

Go on a garden walk: Explore gardens throughout McHenry County at the annual McHenry County College Garden Walk from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at MCC’s Master Gardeners’ Demonstration Garden, located on the campus at 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake. Attendees will be able to explore 12 demonstration and residential gardens in Crystal Lake, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock and McHenry in a self-guided style. Master gardeners in partnership with the University of Illinois Extension will be at each location to answer questions. Tickets are $20. Visit mchenry.edu/gardenwalk for more details.

Motorcycle run: Party with a purpose at the annual Veterans Path to Hope Motorcycle Run on Saturday. The motorcycle run will start at 11 a.m. at the McHenry Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600 with stops at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery and Herner’s Hideaway in Wisconsin. A post-ride party starting at 3 p.m. will be held at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Live music, a rodeo, food, raffles and a cigar lounge will fill the party. Proceeds go to the New Horizons veteran transitional living facility in Hebron. Tickets are $30 for the motorcycle ride or $15 for the rodeo and post-party only. For details and to buy tickets, visit veteranspathtohope.org/vph-run-july-13-2024.

Unplug after dark: Leave the technology at home with the Crystal Lake Park District during the Unplug After Dark event from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Veteran Acres Park, 431 N. Walkup Ave. The free family-friendly event will have crafts, campfires and late-night hikes. Bring your flashlight, and stop at the Nature Center or the Rotary Building for a scavenger hunt kit. Collect bugs and explore constellations. Visit bit.ly/CLunplugafterdark for information.

