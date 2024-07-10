5 Things to Do: Talent competition, pop-up shopping in the Sauk Valley

Looking for events that are happening in the Sauk Valley? Here is our list of five things to do:

1. Sauk Valley Talent Competition: Rock Falls Tourism is inviting the public to watch the second Sauk Valley Talent Competition from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the RB&W District Park at 201 E. Second St. The competition will feature 14 contestants displaying their unique abilities, including dancing, singing, magic, storytelling, live bands and more. Judges will decide the first-, second- and third-place winners. They will include officer Dustin Sugars from the Rock Falls Police Department, Rock Falls Tourism Chairman Brian Tribley and Suzy Perino from Sauk Valley Bank. A crowd favorite also will be chosen by the audience. Winners from the May 30 and July 11 competitions will square off for cash prizes at the Aug. 1 finals. For information, call Rock Falls Director of Tourism Melinda Jones at 815-622-1106.

2. The Pop-Up Shoppes at Grandon Plaza: In conjunction with Sterling’s Chalk the Walk at the Grandon Civic Center, the Shoppes at Grandon Plaza will host a pop-up event featuring local entrepreneurs showcasing their wares from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Vendors include In Stitches, Phoenix Wicks Candles, Drøm Jewelry, Handmade with Love Cards and More, Paige.Gonz.Stuff, White Oak and Co., and Let’s Link Jewelry. Sterling Main Street also will feature a variety of Sterling-branded merchandise and community information. For information and vendor inquiries, visit www.sterlingmainstreet.org.

3. Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society ice cream and pie social: This fundraiser will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Lincoln Learning Center, 611 E. Third St., Sterling. Lincoln-Manahan Home tours will begin at 2:30, 3 and 3:30 p.m. Music will be provided by the String-Alongs.

4. Let’s Grow Together: Senior citizens and youths ages 7 to 11 will pair up at 4 p.m. Friday, July 19, to introduce youngsters to gardening. The free event is at the Lee County Council on Aging, 100 W. Second St., Dixon, and will be led by the Rock River Garden Club. Grandparents, bring your grandkids. Grandkids, bring your grandparents. Senior volunteers are needed for children whose grandparents live too far away. Registration is required to ensure enough supplies are available. Call the Lee County Council on Aging at 815-288-9236 to reserve your spot.

5. Dixon Sister Cities Association meet-and-greet: The association will welcome Dixon’s German sister city visitors from July 19 to 28. The public is invited to a small greeting reception upon arrival in Dixon from 7:30 to 8 p.m. July 19 with host families. The event will be in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building, 220 S. Hennepin Ave. Please park at the library. There also will be a meet-and-greet social at 5:30 p.m. July 23 at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., and an informal meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. July 26 at The Crystal Cork, 219 W. First St.

• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.