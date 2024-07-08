Head west to Clinton, Iowa for music, theatre and more this summer

A band performs during Music On The Avenue in Clinton, Iowa. (Shaw Local file photo)

Grab the kids and pack the car for a day trip or weekend getaway just across the Mississippi River in Clinton, Iowa. There’s a lot to do there this summer. From farmers markets to baseball games and lots of free music performances, a visit to Clinton is worth the drive from Illinois.

Thursdays through Oct. 31

DeWitt Farmers Market — Lincoln Park, corner of 10th Street and Fifth Avenue, DeWitt; shop locally grown produce, baked goods and handmade crafts; special guests and food trucks onsite, check schedule for details; 3:30-6:30 p.m.; dewittfarmersmarket.org

Wednesdays & Saturdays through October

Lyons Farmers Market — Four Square Park, Clinton; fresh produce and crafts; 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays; Facebook

Through Aug. 31

Clinton LumberKings baseball — NelsonCorp Field, 537 Ball Park Drive, Clinton; professional baseball team for the Prospects League; see website for games, tickets; lumberkings.com; Facebook, or 563-242-0727

July 9

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: 10 of Soul — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org and Facebook

July 10

Family Movie Night — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; 7:30-9 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org

Mainly Marathon: Heartland Series — Day 5 of what’s billed as the “world’s best multi-day, multi-state running series; early start 5 a.m., regular start 6 a.m.; mainlymarathons.com/series-3/heartland/

July 11-21

We Will Rock You — Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Road, Clinton; see website for time and tickets; clintonshowboat.com or 563-242-6760

July 11

Music on the Avenue with 10 of Soul — 200 block of Fifth Avenue S., Clinton; live music, food trucks, car show, and a party atmosphere; bring chairs and enjoy; 6-8 p.m.; Facebook.com/MusicOnTheAvenueClintonIA/

July 16

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: The Hot Rods with Car Show — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org and Facebook

July 16-19

Cessna Fly-In — Join other private plane pilots for 3 days of aviation-related fun and demonstrations at the Clinton Municipal Airport , 2000 S. 60th St.; cessna150152flyin.org

July 17-21

Clinton County Fair — Clinton County Fairgrounds, 328 E. Eighth St., Dewitt; garden tractor pull, truck pull, tractor pull, bull riding and barrel races, demolition derby and 4-H; clintoncountyiowafair.com or 563-659-1624

July 18

Music on the Avenue with The Stockwells — 200 block of Fifth Avenue S., Clinton; live music, food trucks, car show, and a party atmosphere; bring chairs and enjoy; 6-8 p.m.; Facebook.com/MusicOnTheAvenueClintonIA/

July 20

DeWitt Crossroads Triathlon — Kildeer Recreation Area, 2471 330th Ave., DeWitt; advance registration required, event sells out each year; 8 a.m.; parks.cityofdewittiowa.org

July 23

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: Angela Meyer Band — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org and Facebook

July 25

Music on the Avenue with Down 24 — 200 block of Fifth Avenue S., Clinton; live music, food trucks, car show, and a party atmosphere; bring chairs and enjoy; 6-8 p.m.; Facebook.com/MusicOnTheAvenueClintonIA/

July 25-Aug. 4

The Marvelous Wonderettes — Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Road, Clinton; see website for time and tickets; clintonshowboat.org or 563-242-6760

July 25-28

Camanche Days — Platt Park, softball, volleyball, bags, golf, carnival, car show, parade, lighted boat parade, fireworks and more; Camanche Days Festival on Facebook

July 26

Free Family Movie Night — Join the Franciscan Peace Center, the Clinton Public Library, and the Sawmill Museum for a free family movie night. Activities begin at 7:30 p.m. with movie at dusk. This month’s movie: “Fern Gully.”

July 28

American Legion Post No. 238 Pancake Breakfast &B Auxiliary Bake Sale — American Legion Post No. 238, 704 Ninth St., DeWitt; community breakfast; costs $8 adult, $4 children 5-12 and free for children age 5 and younger; business.dewittiowa.org/events

July 30

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: Jordan & Jef Band — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org and Facebook

Aug. 1

Music on the Avenue with Moonshine Run — 200 block of Fifth Avenue S., Clinton; live music, food trucks, car show, and a party atmosphere; bring chairs and enjoy; 6-8 p.m.; Facebook.com/MusicOnTheAvenueClintonIA/

Aug. 2

Finally Friday — Riverview bandshell, 251 Ball Park Drive, Clinton; free, family-oriented summer concert series held monthly. Facebook.com/FinallyFridayAtTheRiverClintonIA

Aug. 6

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: Montana Sunrise with DeWitt Police Night Out — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org and Facebook

Aug. 8

Music on the Avenue with Wild Oatz — 200 block of Fifth Avenue S., Clinton; live music, food trucks, car show, and a party atmosphere; bring chairs and enjoy; 6-8 p.m.; Facebook.com/MusicOnTheAvenueClintonIA/

Aug. 9-10

Bound for the Kingdom Music Festival — Two-day Christian music festival in the Riverview bandshell, 251 Ball Park Drive, Clinton; Bound For The Kingdom music festival on Facebook.

Aug. 13

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: The Hitman — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org/events and Facebook

Aug. 14

Family Movie Night — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; 7:30-9 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org

Aug. 17

Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops: The Music of Led Zeppelin — LeClaire Park, 400 W. Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport; general admission and reserved seating tickets available; food vendors on-site and guests can bring their own food; 7:30 p.m.; qcso.org

Aug. 17-24

Paint It Back Street Art Festival — An event that celebrates the transformative power of public art, featuring work by nine artists; https://paintitback.org/ and on Facebook.

Aug. 20

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: Jimmy Welty Band — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org/events and Facebook

Aug. 23

Free Family Movie Night — Join the Franciscan Peace Center, the Clinton Public Library, and the Sawmill Museum for a free family movie night. Activities begin at 6:30pm with movie at dusk. This month’s movie: “Ponyo”

Aug. 27

Tunes in Town Summer Concert Series: The Tailfins Band with a Car Show — Lincoln Park, corner of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, DeWitt; bring you chair and blankets; food trucks; 6-8:30 p.m.; business.dewittiowa.org/events and Facebook