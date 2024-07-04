Sterling Park District celebrates National Parks and Recreation Month

The Imagination Station play area in Kilgour Park, located at 400 W. 15th St., Sterling, is one of the draws to the 12-acre park that's part of what Sterling Park District offers the community. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

Get ready for another amazing Parks and Recreation Month! This July, we are celebrating the people, spaces and programs that create a sense of belonging at the Sterling Park District.

Since 1985, the U.S. has celebrated Parks and Recreation Month in July to promote building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation and to recognize the more than 160,000 full-time parks and recreation professionals – along with hundreds of thousands of part-time and seasonal workers and volunteers – who maintain our country’s local, state and community parks.

The services that parks and recreation professionals provide are vital to our communities – from protecting open spaces and natural resources to helping fight obesity and providing activities and resources for all people, young and old. Parks and Recreation Month encourages everyone to reflect on the exponential value that parks and recreation professionals bring to communities.

Throughout the past century, Sterling Park District has seen tremendous growth and success. From our very first park back in 1925 (donated and named Lawrence Park) to the expansion of Westwood and to continuing to be an essential environmental steward, Sterling Park District advocates for and protects our most precious public resources – our land, water, trees, open spaces and wildlife. Our growth and success would not have been possible without supportive park boards, excellent staff, our community and our patrons. Gratitude to everyone involved with the park district, both past and present.

The Sterling Park District encompasses 525 acres featuring five facilities, 14 park sites and 7½ miles of bike paths. Find time to explore some of our parks as they provide a connection to nature, which relieves stress, strengthens interpersonal relationships and improves mental health.

Here are a few of our parks:

Eberley Park, 2699 W. LeFevre Road, offers a 1½-mile soft-surface walking path

Hoover Park, 3807 Woodlawn Road, includes a playground, picnic area, open play area and bike path access

Kilgour Park, 400 W. 15th St., consists of basketball courts and tennis courts, Imagination Station Playground, nine-hole disc golf course, picnic area and open play area

Lawrence Park, Avenue G Island, has a boat launch, fishing, horseshoe courts, picnic area and open play area

Martin’s Landing and Sinnissippi Dam Walkway, Broadway Avenue and Second Street; located behind the Dillon Home, this park offers fishing, trail connection to the Hennepin Canal Parkway Trail and bike path access.

Sinnissippi Park, Sinnissippi Road, embraces many activities, such as a 27-hole disc golf course, bike path access, picnic areas, open play areas, sled hill, playgrounds and a national historic site

Thomas Park/Dogwood Acres Dog Park, 2301 12th Ave., comprises pickleball courts, basketball courts, fishing, a playground, a dog park and bike path access

The Sterling Park District is uniquely suited to serve as a community wellness hub, connecting all members of the community to programs and services that improve health outcomes and enhance quality of life. Westwood has a 200-meter indoor track, a 60-yard indoor turf field, fitness turf and functional training equipment, indoor tennis courts, two wood basketball courts, more than 35,000 square feet of fitness equipment, a boxing area and a whole lot more. Plus, we offer Westwood Wellness, where you can relax and recover with infrared saunas, compression therapy, hydro massage beds and more. All these amenities are included with a Sterling Park District membership.

At Westwood, our group fitness classes, such as yoga, Unicus Functional Fitness and Total Body Toning, are free for our members or available to nonmembers with a drop-in fee. Classes are led by trained instructors, providing motivation and encouragement as you work toward your goals. Exclusively offered at Westwood, Kids Gym provides the opportunity for kids to have a healthy yet playful option while their parents are using Westwood. Reach out to Westwood at 815-622-6201.

A variety of aquatics programs, including swim lessons, open swim, lifeguard certification and recertification classes, camps and a competitive swim team, along with group and private lessons for all ages and skill levels, are offered exclusively at the Duis Recreation Center.

Terrific gymnastics, tumbling and cheer programs are offered by the Sterling Park District. With a variety of class dates and times, keeping your children engaged has never been easier. All gymnastics, tumbling and cheer classes are held at the Duis Recreation Center. Classes are available for individuals 3 and older. We also offer recreational and competitive programs. Give your children the gift of fun, friendship and lifelong skills! For more information, call the Duis Center at 815-622-6200.

Sterling Park District invites young athletes to enhance their skills and engage in healthy competition through a variety of sports programs hosted at the Westwood Fitness and Sports Center throughout the year. Catering to various age groups and skill levels, these programs, clinics and camps are designed to nurture talent and foster a love for sports. Visit sterlingparks.org to register or to find more information.

For almost 40 years, the nation has celebrated Parks and Recreation Month in July to promote building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. This year’s theme, “Where You Belong,” celebrates the many ways that parks and recreation professionals across the country foster a sense of belonging in their community by providing welcoming and inclusive programs; essential services for all ages and abilities; and safe, accessible spaces to build meaningful connections.

The Sterling Park District is proud of all our full-time, part-time and seasonal workers who maintain our parks and facilities and help provide the tools and resources that can enhance your quality of life and overall wellness within our community. We look forward to a future of adapting and growing with the community and our user base by providing the best recreational opportunities possible.

We are excited about what the next 100 years has in store for the Sterling Park District!