5 Things to Do: See a free Shakespeare performance in Woodstock and more coming up in McHenry County

Crystal Lake Cardboard Regatta The Crystal Lake Cardboard Regatta, shown here in 2022, returns to Main Beach in Crystal Lake on July 20. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Two things to do this weekend:

Shakespeare in the square: See a free original performance based on multiple William Shakespeare plays called “A Bit O’ the Bard” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Woodstock Square. The 90-minute play stitches together iconic scenes from “Hamlet,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Much Ado About Nothing,” “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Macbeth,” “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Taming of the Shrew.” Face-painting, stage combat and a performance from the Woodstock High School Madrigals will also be at the performance. For more information, visit facebook.com/woodstockshakespeareplayers.

Fireworks on wheels: View a display of never-before-seen tractors and cars at noon and 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Volo Auto Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. Watch and hear the revving mechanical marvels of a modified tractor, tractor puller, double-engine show car and a V8 engine bar stool. The event is free with regular paid admission to the museum. For more details, visit volocars.com/volofun/4thofJulyWeekend2024.

Two things to do this month:

McHenry Fiesta Days: Enjoy two weekends of festival fun at the McHenry Fiesta Days July 11-14 and July 18-21. The first weekend at Petersen Park, 4300 Peterson Park Road, will have live music, a carnival, car shows and fireworks. The second weekend will have festivities at Veterans Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., and downtown McHenry filled with an art fair, concerts and a parade. Visit https://mchenryfiestadays.com/ for more information.

Cardboard Regatta: The Crystal Lake Cardboard Regatta returns July 20 at the Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive. Build your own cardboard boat to race across Crystal Lake or watch to see who sinks or sails. Food trucks, a Crystal Lake Brewing beer garden, live music and radio station Star 105.5 will be at the event. Entry is $5 and kids ages 3 and under are free. For more details, visit cardboardregatta.org.

One thing to do this season:

Summer Sunset Festival: Celebrate summer at the Summer Sunset Festival Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 at Sunset Park in Lake in the Hills, located at 5200 Miller Road. The free admission fest will have a carnival, beer and food tents, live music, an art market, a car show, parade and fireworks. Visit summersunsetfest.com for more details.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/.