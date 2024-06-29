Tacos and Tequila Festival to bring national hip hop artists to Geneva

Step back into the vibrant era of the ‘90s and 2000s hip-hop at the inaugural Chicago Tacos and Tequila Festival, presented by the Kane County Cougars and Social House Entertainment from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in Geneva. (Shaw Local News Network file photo) (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Step back into the vibrant era of the ‘90s and 2000s hip-hop at the inaugural Chicago Tacos and Tequila Festival, presented by the Kane County Cougars and Social House Entertainment from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in Geneva.

According to a news release, this throwback hip-hop festival has enjoyed success in Kansas City, Dallas Fort Worth, Milwaukee, Sioux Falls, Winnipeg, and now, it’s Chicago’s turn to enjoy the event at Northwestern Medicine Field, home of the Kane County Cougars.

This event will showcase live performances from world renowned hip-hop artists such as T.I., Lil’ Jon, Fat Joe, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Petey Pablo, Twista, Mike Jones and DJ Ashton Martin.

Attendees must be 21 or older to enter and can enjoy:

Live performances from hip-hop legends

Chicago’s best taco chefs

Hand-crafted Margaritas

Tequila tasting lounge

Lucha Libre wrestling

Exotic car showcases

Chihuahua beauty pageant

Salsa & queso competition

Art installations, photo ops and more

Northwestern Medicine Field is located at 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Tickets are on sale at tacosandtequilaCHICAGO.com with a range of options from general admission entry to VIP access and premium group packages.