5 Things to Do: Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks in Cary and other McHenry County events

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Stars n’ Stripes fest: Get patriotic at the Stars n’ Stripes Fest from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at Cary Grove Park, 2000 Three Oaks Road, Cary. The free-admission event will have more than 15 food trucks, a beer garden, live music from the Modern Day Romeos and fireworks. Plenty of activities will be at the park, including bounce houses, ax throwing, a raffle and the option to swim at the Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center. Visit carypark.com/rccms/stars-n-stripes-fest for more details.

Taste of McHenry: Enjoy an afternoon of summer fun at Taste of McHenry on Main from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday along Main Street in McHenry. Explore dozens of food trucks, family-friendly activities and local vendors as bands perform live music. Food trucks include My Funnel Truck, Stix and Noodles and Smash’D Burgers. Brave the dunk tank or try your best to dunk someone in the name of charity. Proceeds support the Alexander Leigh Center for Autism. Admission is free, but bringing cash is encouraged to buy from vendors. For more details, visit bit.ly/tasteofmchenry.

Water ski show: The Wonder Lake Water Ski Show team continues its free Friday shows this week from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Wonder Lake Center Beach. The show can be watched from the private beach owned by the Wonder Center Property Owners Association at Hancock and East Lake Shore drives. On-street parking is available, and donations are accepted and appreciated. Team apparel also is available to buy through the boosters. Attendees can bring a chair or blanket. For information, visit wonderlakeskiteam.org.

Home of the Brave Heritage Fest: Honor veterans at the Home of the Brave Heritage Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Colonel Palmer House in Crystal Lake. The free event, located at 660 E. Terra Cotta Ave., will have historic patriotic celebrations including a blue and gold star ceremony, a salute to Crystal Lake veterans and Victory Garden storytelling. Enjoy live music from the Crystal Lake Community Jazz Quartet, watch clay oven demonstrations and create forget-me-not and rosemary remembrance crafts. Bring old flags to be recycled by the Blue Star Banner Program. Visit facebook.com/CrystalLakeParkDistrict for more information.

Art reception: View and bid on local art while supporting the Raue Center for the Arts at the 6x6 Project Reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the performance center, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Artists of all ages and abilities created original works of art on 6-by-6 canvases that are up for bid to support the Raue Center School for the Arts and Mission Imagination. View and bid on the pieces while mixing and mingling at the reception. Bidding ends at 8 p.m. Saturday. For details, visit rauecenter.org/6x6-project-auction-reception.

