Dixon Petunia Festival to celebrate 60 years of summer fun

Friends, family and supporters of Gina Venier gather around the stage to hear the up-and-coming Nashville star at Dixon’s Petunia Festival in 2022. She returns to the stage this year. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Dixon’s Petunia Festival, one of the area’s biggest and best summer events, will celebrate its 60th anniversary this year, and will include more artists, entertainers and food.

Petunia Festival, which honors Dixon as the state’s official “Petunia City,” unfolds July 3-7. The city area will be awash in color, as thousands of pink petunias line more than two miles of roadway. Thousands of visitors from across the Sauk Valley and beyond are expected to revel in the festivities during the five-day celebration. At least 15 food vendors will be set up at the Riverfront and in the Beanblossom lot, offering a variety of food and beverages for purchase.

Fireworks light up the sky behind the Ronald Reagan statue in Dixon to cap the 2022 Petunia Festival, the traditional finale of the event. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

This year’s event will feature musical entertainment from Mark Chestnutt, Ashley Cooke, Gina Venier, Rod Tuffcurls and the Benchpress, Kirkland, Tristan Bushman Band, Penny Lane, Sheezit, Funky Monks and many more across two stages. The complete musical lineup is available at petuniafestival.org/music-lineup.

Numerous family-friendly activities are scheduled throughout the weekend, including the new Dog Parade at Haymarket Square at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Registration is free, but required to participate. The Loves Park Ski Broncos will perform two water-skiing shows on the Rock River at 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Returning favorites include the carnival, which operates from 5-11 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, July 3 and 5; and 1-11 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

A bicyclist rides the path past Petunia Festival carnival rides in Dixon last year. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Friday brings the Cruise-in Style Car Show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., followed by Family Fun Night from 5-7 p.m. While you’re enjoying the family activities, drop by the Old Lee County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. for a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Tom Wadsworth channels Thomas Jefferson and reads aloud the Declaration of Independence last year on the lawn of the old Lee County Courthouse. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The parade steps off at 1 p.m. Sunday, and the fireworks show will wrap up the festival at 9:30 p.m.

If you need a break from the heat, stop by Loveland Community House for the Think Pink Craft & Vendor Show, its largest of the year, from noon-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The show will offer seasonal decor, hand-crafted jewelry, dry goods and other items from local crafters. The Loveland History Museum also will be open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. both days. Loveland Community House is at 513 W. Second St.

Other festival activities include bingo at the Elks, a volleyball tournament, bags tournament and more.

According to the festival’s website, the history of Petunia Festival begins in the 1950s when Dutch elm disease and highway expansion projects led to the removal of the trees along the city’s roads. The Dixon Men’s Garden Club in 1960 and 1961 planted 4,000 petunias along South Galena Avenue, and the following year, they planted 6,000 more flowers on North Galena Avenue. The plantings have grown over the years, and the flowers can be seen along many more of the city’s streets.

“The Petunia Festival is so special to Dixon because most people have attended an event, or have been involved or volunteered for an event, at some point in their life. Our community is truly what makes the Petunia Festival so special,” said Jenna Dempsey, vice president of marketing for the Dixon Petunia Festival.

Dempsey said the festival is much more than a series of events.

“It’s a time when the community gathers to enjoy time together in our beautiful community while celebrating our country and joining together to enjoy the sights and sounds of the fest,” she said. “From the time the Ferris wheel goes up to the final piece of equipment being put away for the next year, the community comes together to celebrate, reminisce and enjoy everything that we have to offer at the Petunia Festival. We are excited to present the 60th Annual Dixon Petunia Festival, which is made possible thanks to the dedication of the all-volunteer board of directors, generous sponsors and countless volunteers.”

Entertainment tickets are on sale for $25 at the Petunia Fest Headquarters at 77 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon. Daily entry to the Festival Entertainment Venue can be obtained with the ticket pre-purchased through July 2 or by paying $10 a day at the gates at either Peoria Avenue or Hennepin Avenue. Petunia Fest Headquarters also will have the pre-sale carnival vouchers for $30 each for sale. There are 1,500 pre-sale carnival vouchers available for purchase.

For more information and a complete lineup of events, or to register for events, visit petuniafestival.org.