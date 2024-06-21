Aurora Area Convention & Visitors Bureau amps up spotlight on fun in 10 towns

Unparalleled outdoor adventure awaits on and along the Fox River, which links the region's communities. (Photo provided by James Cardis)

The Aurora Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has published its new “2024 Aurora Area Go Guide,” synced with the debut of a major refresh of its enjoyaurora.com website.

Both are timed to position the beautiful Fox River Valley area, just 37 miles west of Chicago, as a top destination offering both heartland charm and urban amenities for travelers throughout the Midwest, according to a news release.

The updated guide and website target leisure and group travelers, showcasing all there is to see and do throughout the 10 communities marketed by AACVB: Aurora, Batavia, Big Rock, Hinckley, Montgomery, North Aurora, Oswego, Plano, Sugar Grove and Yorkville.

“Take a spin through our new sizzle video on enjoyaurora.com, and you’ll see an outstanding travel destination boasting award-winning Broadway musical theater, the largest waterpark in Illinois, Chicagoland’s largest outlet shopping center, a masterpiece of modern architecture and unparalleled outdoor adventure on and along the Fox River,” said Cort Carlson, executive director of the Aurora Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The travel recommendations start with a “Broadway in Aurora” theme, spotlighting the rapidly growing live entertainment scene in Illinois’ second largest city. The historic Paramount Theatre is downtown Aurora’s cultural anchor, and the largest subscription theater in the U.S., presenting affordably priced, award-winning, Broadway musicals, according to the release. This holiday season, Paramount’s new production of Disney’s “Frozen,” running Oct. 30-Jan. 19, promises to be a top regional tourism draw for families.

The guide also touts Paramount’s BOLD Series, presenting thought-provoking works in the intimate Copley Theatre, and RiverEdge Park, an outdoor concert venue on the banks of the Fox River that attracts up to 6,000 fans for summer concerts with national and local acts.

RiverEdge Park, an outdoor concert venue on the banks of the Fox River, attracts up to 6,000 fans for summer concerts with national and local acts. (Thomas J King)

What’s more, thousands of people flock to RiverEdge Park over the holidays to visit Christkindlmarket Aurora, the only Christkindlmarket in suburban Chicago.

The guide recommends dozens more regional destinations throughout the Fox Valley, including Raging Waves Waterpark, Illinois’ largest, in Yorkville; the Edith Farnsworth House, one of the most significant of Mies van der Rohe’s architectural works, in Plano; the newly expanded Stuart Sports Complex, hosting major tournaments on its 300 acres of soccer, baseball and softball fields in Montgomery; and Chicago Premium Outlets, one of the Midwest’s largest outdoor outlet malls, in Aurora.

Highlighted are eight “Illinois Made” small businesses in Batavia, Montgomery, North Aurora, Oswego and Aurora. (Image provided by Aurora Area Convention and Tourism Bureau)

The AACVB also platforms eight “Illinois Made” small businesses whose uniquely Illinoisan style and creativity set the area’s locally made goods apart: Atrévete Confections, serving French-inspired pastries and confections in Montgomery; Endiro Coffee, brewing a community of goodness in Aurora; Fox Valley Winery, featuring Illinois-made wine and local art year-round in Oswego; Hardware, Illinois’ only fully sustainable gastropub and brewery with an onsite hop farm, orchard and greenhouse in North Aurora; Hearth & Hammer, a candle studio and general store in Batavia; Illuminate Space, offering locally made, eco-friendly decor in Batavia; Ms Jana’s Candy, a family business famous for its mouthwatering treats in Aurora; and Wurst Kitchen, making all-natural handmade sausages and smoked meats since 1895 in Aurora.

Readers also can find quick information on restaurants, craft breweries, live music venues, art galleries, retail shops, festivals and events, places to stay and more. Likewise, readers get in-depth looks at each of the 10 communities serviced by the AACVB, with new sections filled with pre-curated trip ideas, festival listings and the region’s top spots for spring blooms, nature hikes, bike rides, wedding venues, artisan markets and family fun.

Start planning getaways with the “2024 Aurora Area Go Guide.” View the digital guide or order a free copy at enjoyaurora.com, where people can sign up for AACVB’s e-Newsletter. Find and follow the AACVB on Facebook and Instagram.