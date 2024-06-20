5 Things to Do: Rock out at Moosefest and ride with pride in McHenry County

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Moosestock: McHenry Moose Lodge 691 will host its second annual hippie music festival, Moosestock, on Friday and Saturday at 3535 N. Richmond Road, Johnsburg. The free and family-friendly event will have live music including performances from Time Machine, The County Line and Jak Tripper. Enjoy local vendors, food and activities such as hula-hooping and hacky sack. Visit moosestock.org for information.

Pride bike ride: Hop on a bicycle for the Duke’s Pride Ride from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Start at Duke’s Alehouse and Kitchen in Crystal Lake, 110 N. Main St., and take a scenic journey to Duke’s Inferno in Woodstock. Enjoy drinks, pizza and salad accompanied by the Duke’s Doll Haus Drag Queens. Take a ride back to the Crystal Lake location for desserts and coffee provided by Heady Cup Coffee Roasters. Tickets are $45 and include a T-shirt. For details and to buy tickets, visit bit.ly/dukesprideride.

VFW rummage sale: Shop the McHenry Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600 rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3002 W. Route 120, McHenry. Small housewares, sports equipment, toys, tools, military memorabilia and flags are some of the many things that will be for sale as the VFW cleans out its offices. Any items not sold will be donated to Veterans Path to Hope. For details, visit facebook.com/MchenryVfwPost4600.

Pollinator Week: Celebrate Pollinator Week with the McHenry County Conservation District from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Glacial Park and the Lost Valley Visitor Center, 6705 Route 31, Ringwood. The free family-friendly celebration will have crafts, guided nature hikes and games. Plenty of indoor and outdoor activities will be available. Learn about bees, butterflies, moths, beetles and flies as well as how to support the pollinators. Visit facebook.com/DiscoverMCCD for information.

Patriot Run: Support Veterans Path to Hope and the Blue Star Banner program by participating in the McHenry County Patriot Run starting at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Veteran Acres Park in Crystal Lake. The trail run, located at 431 Walkup Road, has 1-mile, 5K and 10K race options. Enjoy post-race festivities including food, music and a special ceremony honoring veterans. Winners of the 5K and 10K races will win a custom wooden flag plaque. Registration ranges from $28 to $50. For details and to register, visit rpbytrudy.com.

