Stephen Colbert Stephen Colbert arrives at a screening of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," during PaleyFest, Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Free tickets are available online for tapings of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “The Daily Show” in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention.

Colbert will record shows at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 through 22 at the The Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive. Guests will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available at 1iota.com. An FAQ on the site indicates filming of the show lasts approximately 75 to 120 minutes and guests are required to stay for the duration. You must be at least 18 years old to register for tickets, though attendees can be 16 if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Colbert also will broadcast from Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention, July 15 through 18.

Tickets also can be requested for recordings of the “The Daily Show” during the convention at 1iota.com. Tapings are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. daily Aug. 19 through 22.

A venue has not been announced and the site states that the number of tickets issued will exceed the venue’s capacity, and therefore a ticket does not guarantee admittance. Audience members must be at least 18 years old.

The comedy news show also will be in Milwaukee in July for the Republican convention.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240618/entertainment/free-tickets-available-for-colbert-daily-show-tapings-during-dnc/