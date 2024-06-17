Chill out to the sounds of summer in Kane County

The Batavia Park District’s summer cultural arts concert series, River Rhapsody, offers live music on Wednesdays at the Peg Bond Center bandshell, 151 N. Island Ave. (Provided by Batavia Park District)

Singing and playing guitar while covering all manner of 1980s music across the suburbs has taught Liz Berg plenty.

That includes how some lyrics extend beyond even Cyndi Lauper’s worldview.

“Sometimes at our shows, we have three generations,” Berg said. “So, I joke, ‘Girls just wanna have fun, grandparents wanna have fun, parents wanna have fun.’ We’re like a band for everybody.”

Kane County music lovers can hear Berg and her bandmates in excess – or is that INXS? – this summer. The Jolly Ringwalds are set to perform free concerts both as part of the Batavia Park District’s River Rhapsody series (July 24) and Geneva’s Festival of the Vine (Sept. 7).

The St. Charles Park District’s concert series and Geneva Park District’s Concerts in the Park augment River Rhapsody.

All are free, with food and drink vendors available.

In ou summer guide to outdoor music, you’ll find these and other options catering to many tastes, all with a shared goal.

“We’re going to go out in the park. We’re going to listen to amazing music. We’re going to have fun being outdoors in our community,” said Katie Burgess, director of creative development and community engagement at Batavia Park District. “It’s become part of the fabric of summer in downtown Batavia.”

Burgess’ cohorts in Geneva and St. Charles surely sound a similar refrain.

Although they say hello to locales beyond the Tri-Cities, The Jolly Ringwalds also can relate. On its website, the band calls itself a “neon carousel of 80s celebration,” an assertion Berg amplifies with joy.

With respect to other cover bands who pay tribute to that decade, Berg finds that hers often reaches beyond the comfort zone of familiar 80s cover hits while still giving audiences what they crave.

Let mom and grandma boogie to “Footloose” one minute, sure. Just don’t be surprised to see a horns section on Adam Ant’s “Goody Two Shoes” or a singing fiddler on “Come On Eileen” by Dexy’s Midnight Runners, either.

“There’s nothing that’s really off limits for us,” Berg said, “and that’s a nice ability to have.”

The Jolly Ringwalds’ roster extends nearly as deep as its song list but revolves around five core members. Batavian Bill Fornari, one of three co-lead singers, also plays keyboard and saxophone, flanking singer/guitarist Chris Corsale, drummer Greg Campbell, and bassist Chris Bernhardt.

Curious about the band’s namesake? Turns out Molly Ringwald has heard of The Jolly Ringwalds, thanks to the notion of six degrees of separation (not Kevin Bacon).

A friend of Berg’s friend knows Ringwald’s husband, Berg says. The story goes that a passing mention to Ringwald once left the actress and author admitting she’s aware of a certain Chicagoland ‘80s cover band.

Part of Berg wonders whether Ringwald actually heard the person say “The Molly Ringwalds,” a nationally touring ‘80s music experience.

Then Berg thinks better of it. An acknowledgement is an acknowledgement – not to mention the avenue for a possible guest appearance.

“You know, there’s an open invitation, a standing, open invitation for Molly Ringwald in any capacity,” Berg said. “If she wants to sing with us – because a I know she does sing – yes, absolutely.”

There’s precedent for Ringwald wowing crowds in the 630. She performed a collection of jazz standards at Batavia Fine Arts Centre in February 2017.

That show was indoors, of course.

Here’s more about outdoor music around the county this summer:

Batavia Park District River Rhapsody

Batavia Riverwalk, Houston Street at Island Avenue, Batavia

7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays

June 12: Abby Kay Band

June 19: Kaleidoscope Eyes

June 26: SunFallen

July 3: Kashmir

July 17: Classical Blast

July 24: The Jolly Ringwalds

July 31: Voyage

www.bataviaparks.org

Geneva Park District Concerts in the Park

River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva

7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays in July

July 10: Mr. Meyers

July 17: Hillbilly Rockstarz

July 24: Feel Good Party Band

July 31: The Stingrays

www.genevaparks.org/special-events/concerts-in-the-park/

St. Charles Park District concert series

Lincoln Park gazebo, 450 W. Main St., St. Charles (between 4th and 5th streets)

7 p.m. Thursdays

June 13: Industrial Drive

June 20: Hillbilly Rockstarz

June 27: True Company

July 11: Mellenium

July 18: Starlight City

July 25: Radio Gaga

Aug. 1: Generation

Aug. 8: Euphoria Band

www.stcparks.org/summer-concerts/

Elburn Days

A complete music schedule for the event, set for Aug. 16-18, was not available at press time. Bands that will perform over the weekend include Whiskey Romance, Trippin Billies, Two Beer Tommy and Motown Nation. Visit www.elburnlions.com/elburn-days/ for more information.

Sugar Grove Corn Boil

A complete music schedule for the event, set for July 25-28, was not available at press time. So far, the bands include The Fortunate Sons, Strung Out Chicago, Fresh Hops, Jimmy Nick and Don’t Tell Mama, Serendipity and American English.

Visit www.sugargrovecornboil.org for more information.

Windmill City Festival

Main stage at the Riverwalk, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia

July 12: 6-8 p.m. The Wayouts, 9-11 p.m. Modern Day Romeos

July 13: 3-5 p.m. Paul & Jay Band, 6-8 p.m. Radio Gaga, 9-11 p.m. Lounge Puppets

July 14: 1-3 p.m. Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band, 4-6 p.m. Hillbilly Rockstarz

www.windmillcityfest.org/full-festival-schedule