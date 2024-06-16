Oglesby homecoming for Sharpe Family Singers

Oglesby native Ron Sharpe (far left) and the Sharpe Family Singers wave to the crowd Sunday, June 16, 2024, during a performance at Oglesby Summer Fun Fest. The family singing group recently competed on "America's Got Talent." (Tom Collins)

The Sharpe Family Singers, who recently competed in “America’s Got Talent,” performed Sunday at Oglesby’s Summer Fun Fest.

The concert was part of homecoming theme for the group who lives in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, but Ron Sharpe, the father of the family group, was originally from Oglesby and graduated from La Salle-Peru High School.

Broadway performers Ron and Barbara Sharpe, along with their two adult children and twins, recently competed on “America’s Got Talent” after achieving a social media following for their family’s renditions of Broadway and Disney covers. Samantha Sharpe, Ron and Barbara’s daughter, competed in “American Idol.”

The Sharpes have a strong following. They have millions of followers on TikTok and milions of subscribers on YouTube.