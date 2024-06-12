Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire presents ‘Beehive: The 60′s Musical’

The Marriott Theatre brings the heat this summer with a rockin’ tribute to the music of the 1960s, with “Beehive: The 60′s Musical.” The show opens on Wednesday, June 26 and runs through Aug. 11. (Brave Lux, Joe Mazza )

According to a news release, this musical celebrates the timeless classics of the powerful female voices of the 1960s and the indelible mark they left on the music industry. From Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin to Diana Ross, The Supremes, Tina Turner and more, Beehive: The 60s Musical is the ultimate celebration of 1960′s female empowerment. Audiences will hear timeless classics as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” as the characters recall the days of miniskirts, transistor radios and flower power.

“Beehive: The 60′s Musical” is scheduled for Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1 p.m. shows.

Ticket prices start at $60 (excluding tax and handling fees). Student, senior and military discounts are available.

Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847-634-0200 or go to www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.

The Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire.