Garden Berry Cafe opens in Ottawa

Garden Berry Cafe opened Tuesday in downtown Ottawa at the former location of Jardines.

Ottawa’s restaurant, 711 La Salle St., is the fourth in the Garden Berry chain. The restaurant serving breakfast and lunch has locations in Vernon Hills, Hinsdale and Hampshire.

Business hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes pancakes, waffles, french toast, crepes, eggs/omelettes, skillets, burgers, sandwiches, paninis, among other items.

