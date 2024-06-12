Comedian Brian Regan to perform at NIU

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Convocation Center will host a show by comedian Brian Regan as part of his solo tour.

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the convocation center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

“Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque” will be performed at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the convocation center.

“Holiday Dreams” tells the story of two characters: one who will tell a Christmas story and the other, a Grinch-like heckler at the “wrong show.” The heckler is taken on a journey around the holiday season’s wonder. The show features interactive lasers, projection mapping, holograms, acrobats, cirque performers, musical comedy, actors and daredevils.

Tickets for the events are on sale at niuconvo.com or by calling 815-753-7225.