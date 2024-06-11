‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ returns to DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre

Cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” returns to the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb on Friday, June 21.

The 8 p.m. showing will also feature the live shadow cast the “Irrational Masters,” as well as a pre-show performance by the band Sweetie.

The event is a special Pride showing of the 1975 musical comedy horror film that has captivated audiences for decades. The showing will be enhanced by the shadow cast performance, who will perform alongside the film, engaging with the audience and bringing the eccentric characters to life.

Attendees are encouraged to participate with props and costumes, but note the following items are prohibited: lighters, candles, any open flames, large water guns, toast, hot dogs and prunes. Prop kits will be available for purchase in the lobby before the show.

Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at the Egyptian Theatre box office during box office hours (Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday 3-6 p.m.), online at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1225. The Egyptian Theatre located at 135 N. 2nd St., DeKalb.