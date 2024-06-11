Cirque du Soleil’s entomological extravaganza to invade NOW Arena next year

Cirque du Soleil will return to Hoffman Estates in 2025 with “Ovo,” a family-friendly show described as an “insectacle spectacle.” (Photo courtesy of Lorenzo Vlad)

Cirque du Soleil announced Monday it will return to Hoffman Estates with “Ovo,” a family-friendly show described as an “insectacle spectacle.” Circus artists use acrobatics to convey various insect characteristics in this celebration of biodiversity and insect life, which last played the United Center parking lot in 2011.

The production was relaunched in 2022 with several new acts and characters.

Performances will take place Feb. 13-16, 2025, at the NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates.

Tickets for “Ovo” (the Portuguese word for “egg”) are available online at cirqueclub.com to Club Cirque members. Tickets for the general public will be available beginning June 17 at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240610/entertainment/cirque-du-soleils-entomological-extravaganza-to-invade-now-arena-next-year/