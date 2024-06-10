Jazz Soirée at Cantigny’s McCormick House happening June 21

Enjoy an evening of cocktails, delicious food and live jazz music from vocalist Gabrielle Goudard (pictured) at Cantigny’s first-ever Jazz Soirée at the Robert R. McCormick House on Friday, June 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. (Photo provided by Cantigny )

Enjoy an evening of cocktails, delicious food and live jazz music from vocalist Gabrielle Goudard at Cantigny’s first-ever Jazz Soirée at the Robert R. McCormick House from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 21.

The one-of-a-kind evening is a prelude to the Cantigny Jazz and Wine Fest on June 23, the first “signature” event on Cantigny’s summer schedule, according to a news release.

Soirée guests can expect an unforgettable experience featuring creative cocktails, fine dining and exciting entertainment from jazz vocalist Gabrielle Goudard inside the historic home of Colonel Robert R. McCormick. Her diverse all-in-French repertoire includes American jazz standards and beautiful arrangements of original songs by renowned artists, according to the release.

Guests will love the curated menu of Cantigny Chef Matt Kolp, which includes fresh chilled seafoods, imported and domestic cheeses, passed hors d’oeuvres and specialty tables featuring broiled scallops on the half shell, lamb tenderloin pommes fondant and a wide selection of sweets. Select wine and cocktail pairings will enhance the elegant dining and music experience.

Hospitality includes the full-service art deco “hidden bar” inside Freedom Hall, Col. McCormick’s iconic library. All-inclusive Jazz Soirée tickets are $175 per guest. Reservations are accepted online at Cantigny.org.

Tickets for the Cantigny Jazz and Wine Fest on Sunday, June 23, also are available online. The festival spreads throughout the Cantigny gardens and grounds, with five performers on two stages from noon until 6 pm. For more information about Cantigny, including hours, permanent attractions and upcoming events, please visit Cantigny.org.