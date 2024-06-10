‘Bigger and better’ Oglesby Summer Fun Fest set June 13-16

Oglesby Summer Fun Fest returns June 13-16. Carnival hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Wristbands are $30 each. (Scott Anderson)

There will games and rides for children, programs for grownups and for, everyone in Oglesby, a little pride at seeing a local boy make good.

Oglesby Summer Fun Fest returns June 13-16 and one of the scheduled events is the Sharpe Family Singers, led by Oglesby native Ron Sharpe. The family singing group recently competed on “America’s Got Talent.” His return home anchors an entertainment schedule that offers someone for everyone.

“I’m very happy and proud that Oglesby has put together yet another Fun Fest,” Commissioner Rich Baldridge said. “This year is bigger and better than any in recent history.”

Mayor Jason Curran said families can look forward to another “amazing” weekend of music, carnival rides and entertainment.

“We are focusing on two other concepts: bringing back a range of entertainment options other than music – lumberjack show, live chainsaw carvings, reptile show, kids party in the park,” Curran said. “Also, we are featuring a homecoming of some of our past greatest events and even the nationally known Sharpe Family Singers, which Ron originates from as Oglesby’s hometown.”

Carnival hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Wristbands are $30 each.

The craft show will be 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday. The Kids Party in the Park – Jive Jamboree will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Timberworks Lumberjack Shows will at 1 p.m, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dave DiNaso Traveling World of Reptiles will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.

For a full list of activities visit www.oglesbyfunfest.com/

The live acts begin with “Country Night” on Thursday with Fueled by Whiskey from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. followed by Boys in the Band, a tribute to Alabama, from 9 to 11 p.m.

Friday is “Butch’s Blast from the Past,” with Lance Lipinsky and the Lovers peforming from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. followed by the Blooze Brothers from 9 to 11 p.m.

Baldridge noted that Friday’s lineup is an homage to former Commissioner Gary “Butch” Carey, was instrumental in creating the event.

“We look forward to remembering Butch’s dream of having a great time every summer,” Baldridge said, “and hope everyone, far and near, will come and participate, as well.”

Saturday is “‘80s Legends Night” starting with Ladd Sound Productions from 3 to 5 p.m. and 303 performing from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Queen Explosion caps the evening with a performance from 9 to 11 p.m.

“The Stars Come Home” is Sunday’s theme. Paddy’s Favorite Sons take the Oglesby stage 1 to 3 p.m. The Sharpe Family Singers make their triumphant return from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. followed by Boat Drunks, a Jimmy Buffett tribute, performing from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Volunteers are welcome. The city particularly needs volunteers for the Party in the Park, as well as persons over 21 years of age to assist with beer ticket sales and service. Interested persons may inquire at City Hall at 815-883-3389.

The preliminary forecast suggests the festival will be very warm, with daytime highs in the mid 80s on Thursday and Friday and the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees are advised to watch the forecast and to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen and to monitor their loved ones for signs of overheating.