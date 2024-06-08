Plain White T’s, ‘Idol’ winner Phillips to headline Schaumburg Septemberfest

Suburban alternative rockers Plain White T’s, “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips and local favorite 7th heaven will headline Schaumburg Septemberfest’s main stage this year.
They’ll join a new addition to the Labor Day weekend festival’s lineup — an afternoon headliner spot, to be filled this year by Taylor Nation Tribute, a Taylor Swift tribute act.
Phillips, winner of “American Idol” season 11 in 2012, leads off the festival, hitting the main stage at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. His winner’s single, “Home,” became the top-selling single in the show’s history, with more than 5.4 million in sales in the U.S.
Petty Kings, a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band, will open for Phillips at 6:30 p.m.
Plain White T’s will headline the main stage at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.
The band originated in Lombard and has amassed more than 2.7 billion total global streams, earned two Grammy nominations, and collected several Platinum-plus and Gold certifications. Their single “Hey There Delilah” went quadruple-platinum, topped the Billboard Hot 100, and earned Grammy nominations in 2008 for “Song of the Year” and “Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.”
Mock Star opens for Plain White T’s at 6:30 p.m., performing ‘80s arena rock.
Taylor Nation Tribute will perform a musical odyssey that spans the entire spectrum of Taylor Swift’s career at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, following the Labor Day Parade.
The festival wraps up that night with headliner 7th heaven taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. Known for their famous “30 Songs in 30 Minutes” medley of songs from the ‘70s and ‘80s, 7th heaven has been a staple at suburban clubs and festivals for more than 30 years.
Echoes of Pompeii: A Tribute to Pink Floyd will open for 7th heaven at 5:30 p.m., featuring its 11-piece band to give fans the true sound of a Pink Floyd concert.
A schedule of performing acts for the Craft Beer and Wine Stage and the Local Stage can be found at septemberfest.org.
The fest takes place Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds in Schaumburg. Though all entertainment acts are free, VIP tickets are available for purchase. VIPs have access to a chair at the main stage, a climate-controlled restroom and the bar at the main stage.
VIP tickets for Saturday and Sunday are $30 each, and VIP tickets for Monday are $15. VIP tickets for Monday afternoon’s Taylor Nation Tribute are $15. Prices increase on Aug. 1.For details about Septemberfest, VIP tickets, sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and more, visit septemberfest.org or contact Roxane Benvenuti at rbenvenuti@schaumburg.com or 847-923-3605.
