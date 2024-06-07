June 07, 2024
The SceneDiningMusicComedyFestivalsExplorationEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Spring Valley Municipal Band to kick off season June 14

Concert will be at the downtown mini park

By Shaw Local News Network
Playing tuba for the Spring Valley Community Band are (from left) Mary Estell and Ryne Dresbach.

Playing tuba for the Spring Valley Community Band are (from left) Mary Estell and Ryne Dresbach. (Photo provided by Karen Klopcic)

The Spring Valley Municipal Band will begin its 2024 summer season of free concerts at 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the mini park in downtown Spring Valley.

Bring a lawn chair. In case of bad weather (rain or high heat temperatures), the concerts will be in Hall High School’s auditorium, 800 W. Erie St. Remaining concert dates and locations are June 21 at the Hall High School front entrance, June 28 at the mini park, July 12 at the mini park, July 19 at the Hall High School front entrance and July 26 at the mini park.

Spring ValleyNewsTribune
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois