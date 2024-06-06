Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard to host distillery event, tasting

FILE – Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard will host the DistILLINOIS event from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1501 W. Diggins St. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local)

Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard will host the DistILLINOIS event from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1501 W. Diggins St. Meet with more than a dozen of the top distillers from across the state, including Whiskey Acres, Koval and Maplewood Brewery and Distillery.

Taste plenty of samples, enter raffles, enjoy live music and eat from the Smash’D Burger food truck. Be the first to try Whiskey Acres’ bourbon Resolution 19 that was created from eight distilleries in Illinois.

Tickets are $25. All proceeds benefit the Illinois Craft Distillers Association. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit rushcreekdistilling.ticketspice.com/distillinois-2024.

