Down on Main concert series in Princeton to begin June 7 with Heart tribute

The Down on Main Summer Street Concerts series kicks off Friday in downtown Princeton. (Mike Vaughn for Shaw Media)

The Down on Main Summer Street Concerts series kicks off Friday in downtown Princeton.

Barracuda, a Heart tribute band, will perform beginning at 6 p.m. on South Main Street between Peru and Marion streets. Food and other activities will begin at 5 p.m.

City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said Monday the Down on Main series will have a number of guest vocalists perform “The Star Spangled Banner” throughout the series.

In addition to live performances, the concert series will feature local food and drink vendors. Attendees are asked to leave their dogs at home, because of safety precautions.

Admission is free because of the support of sponsors: Princeton Chevrolet GMC, Gardner Denver, Princeton & Utica Pioneer Production Plants, Corteva Research and Pioneer Seed Dealers: Andrew Pierson, Rob Colby & Will Lunker, Yepsen Insurance Agency, Starved Rock Media, Ace Retail Support Team, Allegion, Conxxus, Advanced Asphalt, Compeer Financial, Marquis Inc, Central Bank, OSF Saint Clare Medical Center, First State Bank, Michlig Energy, Lorita Hellman - State Farm Agent. Community Sponsors are Jackie Davis, Beck Oil Company, Corn Belt Energy, Downtown Liquidation, May May Angel & Harris, Midland States Bank, Prairie State Tractor, Darrell Fox, Gwyn & Anthony Giaquinto, Jan Milles, Monica Robbins, Colleen Sissel and Tom Lange, Dan and Cynthia Tracy

For more information about the Down on Main Street Summer Concert Series, go to princetontourism.org or contact toursim@princeton-il.com.

Schedule for the remainder of the 2024 series

July 12: Mike and Joe, cover band

Aug. 9: Dillon Carmichael, country artist

Sept. 5: World Turning Band, Fleetwood Mac tribute

October 5: Mae Estes at Oktoberfest Celebration at Rotary Park