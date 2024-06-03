Comedians Steve Cochran, Jim Flannigan among stars in Father’s Day weekend comedy show at Raue Center

Veteran comedians Steve Cochran, John Da Cosse and Tim Benker are joined by Jim Flannigan for an 890 WLS Radio Father’s Day weekend comedy event at 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

Veteran comedians Steve Cochran, John Da Cosse and Tim Benker are joined by Jim Flannigan for an 890 WLS Radio Father’s Day weekend comedy event at 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake.

In honor of Father’s Day, the guys share their perspectives on having fathers and being fathers, sons, husbands, exes and future husbands. With more than 140 years of combined experience and 50,000 shows in front of more than 10 million people, the guys will say the things all fathers have always wanted to say, according to a news release from Raue Center For The Arts.

A radio personality for over 30 years, Cochran has hosted his own show from the coast, settling in Chicago in the late ’90s. He also has worked as an actor, appearing in films such as “Grumpy Old Men,” and as a writer for “Saturday Night Live.” Throughout the years, Cochran has performed stand-up comedy with many of the greats in the business. He is perhaps best known for hosting his own program, “The Cochran Show,” on WLS and previously on WGN Radio, following in the “mic-checks” of legends such as Wally Phillips, Bob Collins and Spike O’Dell.

Da Cosse is known as a WLS Radio personality and curator of the Lucy’s Comedy series at Raue Center. During his 30-plus years in stand-up comedy, Da Cosse has opened for big names such as Ellen DeGeneres, George Lopez, Craig Ferguson and Billy Gardell, and has appeared on NBC, Comedy Central and TBS. He also served as an audience warm-up for Rosie O’Donnell and “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” Da Cosse, along with his well-known character voices, regularly can be heard on Steve Cochran’s morning show on WLS.

Benker is a veteran of Chicago comedy, and has opened for many well-known acts such as Jay Leno, Rosie O’Donnell, Steven Wright, Richard Lewis and Walt Willey. Benker has hosted morning radio in Las Vegas and Houston, and also produced a variety show around his alter ego: “The Very Famous Lance Vegas.”

Flannigan is a nationally touring stand-up comedian from Chicago. Known for his fast-paced, clever punchlines, he is a regular headliner at top comedy clubs including Zanies and The Improv, as well as being a regular performer at Chicago’s Laugh Factory and Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas. Flannigan has opened for some of the biggest names in the world of comedy, including Sebastian Maniscalco, and has made TV appearances on ABC, WGN, NBC Sports and IFC Network. Flannigan is also co-host of the hilarious “All Over the Place,” a weekly podcast that is just that, with Pat McGann.

Tickets start at $25 for the general public and $17.50 for RaueNOW members. They may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org or Facebook.