Joliet’s Bicentennial Park announces summer concert lineup

The Joliet American Legion Band, under the direction of Mike Fiske, performs at Joliet's Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in a past summer Concert on the Hill. (Provided by Joliet Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park )

Joliet’s Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre begins its 50th season of free Concerts on the Hill at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 6 and and the series continues each Thursday evening in June, July and August.

The grand opening lineup is a tradition: the Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra, the champion Joliet American Legion Band.

Find your favorite lawn chair and blanket to relax on the big hill by the waterfront at 201 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Joliet.

Concessions will be available, courtesy of Lightning Concessions, who will be bringing out the grill for the opening concert on June 6.

A cash bar will also be available, including a specialty drink “The Golden Nifty Fifty” – lemonade, choice of spirit and a dash of edible gold glitter, according to the release from Bicentennial Park. A version will also be available for those under age 21. No outside alcohol is allowed.

Picnic baskets are welcome. To celebrate 50 years and what the concerts have meant to the community, people are invited to share their special memories.

Crowds listen to a summer Concert on the Hill at Joliet's Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park. The summer concert series celebrates its 50th year in 2024. (Provided by Joliet Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park)

Audience members may stop by the welcome table to pick up a “Share a Memory” card, which will be shared online and displayed in the lobby through the concert season, according to a release from Bicentennial Park. People also choose to leave a short video memory to be shared online. Also, on display will be newspaper articles and photos of early concerts, starting with 1974.

“We’re grateful to be celebrating 50 years of Arts in downtown Joliet. The recent City of Joliet beautification efforts have really transformed the park with flowers and landscaping. It’s wonderful to see dedication to spaces uniting the community,” Park Manager Lori Carmine said in the release.

Free parking is available in the park and south of Jefferson Street. For more information go to www.bicentenialpark.org, bipark@joliet.gov or call 815-724-3761

Summer Concerts on the Hill lineup

All performances at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays in June, July and August

June 13

“Seussical Musical” preview by Bicentennial Park Theatre Take Notice (old school R&B/ funk cover band)

June 20

Fine Tunes Center for the Arts (student and teacher musical showcase, pop to alternative, cover and originals)

June 27

Cloggin’ Craze Dancers Stacy Sienko (melodic singer-pianist)

July 11

Veterans’ Night Midwest Crossroads Chorus (Sweet Adelines and Joliet American Legion Band)

July 18

“Heathers Musical” preview by The Joliet Drama Guild

Dan Dougherty Band (pop/ rock/ alternative)

July 25

Polka Party Night

Eddie Korosa Jr. & Boys & Girl from Illinois (polka)

Frank Rossi (sounds of Sinatra)

Aug. 1

Special Opening Act (TBA)

Sam Burns Jazz Ensemble

Aug. 8

“Women In Action”: Musical Encore (hit songs by women thru the decades – encore from park’s Women’s History Month performance)

Aug. 15

Drunken Donut Night: Alex Ziech from the Joliet hot spot hosts variety of local musical acts (rock/ alternative, covers and originals)

Aug. 22

Country Night: Silverstrings (older country music, oldies, bluegrass, covers and originals)

Aug. 29

50th Season Finale

Joliet Township High School Orchestra and Central Band and Joliet America Legion Band