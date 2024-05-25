Artisan Collective to appear monthly at Batavia Farmers’ Market

Shop handmade, vintage and unique items from the Artisan Collective the third Saturday of each month at the Batavia Farmers’ Market. While the market is held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday mornings through Oct. 26 on North River Street between Wilson and Spring streets, the collective only appears once a month.
The Artisan Collective, which features artists and crafters from Batavia and the Chicago area, will appear on the following Saturdays: June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21 and Oct. 19.
The market, which features more than 50 vendors each weekend, offers a variety of fresh fruits and veggies, honey, baked goods, coffee, juices, plants, meats, eggs, ready-to-eat foods and more. All vendors must grow and/or produce at least 75% of their products sold at the market.
The vendors vary, so check out the Batavia Farmers Market’s Facebook page for a listing of vendors each week.
New this year is a Wednesday evening Farmers’ Market! Stop by North River Street from 5 to 8 p.m. June 5 through Aug. 28 for some mid-week shopping at a smaller version of the Saturday morning market.
For more information about the Batavia Farmers’ Market, visit https://downtownbatavia.com.