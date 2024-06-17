Two cars involved in crash Saturday in McHenry

Two cars were involved in a crash Saturday night at the intersection of Route 31 and Bull Valley Road in McHenry, McHenry Police Public Information Officer Ashley O’Herron said.

At about 11:15 p.m., the McHenry Police Department sent out an alert to avoid the intersection for a couple of hours due to the crash.

McHenry Police posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon they were looking for witnesses to the crash. O’Herron said she believed all of the drivers were cooperating with authorities.

A message left for the McHenry Township Fire Protection District was not returned.

• This is a developing story.