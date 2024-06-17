Resident escapes house fire Sunday near Island Lake

One person was able to escape a house fire Sunday near Island Lake.

The Wauconda Fire District responded to a call of house fire about 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Plum Street near Island Lake, according a news release from the fire district.

While firefighters headed to the scene, they were alerted that a resident was trapped inside and smoke was filling up the two-story house. However, Island Lake police had helped the resident out of the house by the time the fire department arrived, according to the release. The resident was not injured.

The Wauconda Fire District upgraded the fire to bring in outside help to put out the flames and and cover the Wauconda fire station, according to the release.

A damage estimate wasn’t available and the fire is under investigation, according to the release.