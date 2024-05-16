Local Scene: Artist + Maker Market, DeKalb Has Talent, Cortland garage sale and more in DeKalb County

1. Do a little spring shopping at the Artist + Maker Market: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edwards St., Sycamore. The event features more than 25 local vendors, with live music from Ethan Larson and food from various vendors available for purchase.

2. Enjoy a performance of Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. The show will features Country Music Hall of Famer, five-time Grammy Award winner and AMA Lifetime Achievement honoree Marty Stuart.

3. Check out the DeKalb Has Talent show: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in the DeKalb Public Library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St. The second annual free talent show will feature singers, bands, dancers, rappers, poets and comedians. Performers must be in third through eighth grades. Prizes will be awarded to first- and second-place winners in each category. Registration is required to participate. To register, visit dkpl.org.

4. Do some shopping at the Cortland Townwide Garage Sale: Friday and Saturday at various locations in Cortland. The event will feature 82 registered sales and also a craft and vendor show at the Cortland Lions Club from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The show will feature 43 crafters, organizers said. Paper copies of the map for garage sale locations will be available at Casey’s on Friday morning.

5. Outfit your garden with items from Malta Community Garden’s Malta Plant Sale: The sale runs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Malta Lions Park, 409 N. Fourth St., and features tomatoes, peppers, flowers, herbs, perennials and gently used garden tools. The sale benefits the community garden, Malta Garden Club and Malta Seedling Committee.

