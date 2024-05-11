Chaos and Curiosities reopens in downtown La Salle

In less than a year, Chaos and Curiosities has outgrown its former space in Peru and moved into its new home at 524 First St. in La Salle. (Maribeth Wilson)

The novelty oddities shop celebrated its grand reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday attended by family, public officials and patrons.

Co-owners Karli Sarver and Haley Crew said they originally looked for a space in La Salle, but had a hard time finding a location.

They also said as friends with other local businesses, such as Petals by Peyton, they were often invited to events as vendors- but that’s difficult as they have other artists who sell in the shop.

“So, when we had the opportunity to get a space, we were super excited to be part of all of the stuff that La Salle does for their artists,” Crew said.

Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Zens said the type of community support Chaos and Curiosities received is what keeps downtowns and small businesses growing.

“So, the fact that they received that is super exciting,” he said. “And that we kept them and they didn’t decide to go elsewhere ... It’s a unique shop. It’s not something we’ve had, or do have elsewhere, so I’m glad they have been able to do well.”

Sarver and Crew, both of Dalzell, said they started with a booth at the Dalzell Farmers Market and then began carrying their collections in stores in Morris, Utica, Streator and Peoria before ultimately deciding to open their own shop.

“Once we started getting into other stores we thought this is really cool,” Sarver said. “Wouldn’t it be cool to get our own store so we can collect all of our creepy stuff together?”

The shop offers an array of dark academia home decor items, tarot cards, creepy dolls and plushies; jewelers, including metal works, wire wrap, polymer, clay and crystal; and refurbished furniture, artwork and other items.

The shop also offers readings such as tarot, palm and graphologists. Check the shop’s Facebook page for times and availability.

Since the soft opening about two weeks ago, the friends said the walk-in traffic has been great and the reaction from the community has been more than welcoming.

“We’ve gotten more here in two weeks than I think we did an entire year in Peru,” Crew said.

Chaos and Curiosities is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information find Chaos and Curiosities on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091991211620