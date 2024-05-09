Local Scene: Joliet’s farmers market opens Saturday

Blueberries, strawberries and tomatoes sit on a table at a previous farmers market on Chicago Street in downtown Joliet. The Chicago Street Farmers Market opening day for the 2024 season is Saturday. (Eric Ginnard)

1. Guitar and Percussion Ensembles Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet. The JJC Guitar Ensemble, directed by Adam Roth, will perform the music of Antonio Carlos Jobim, the Allman Brothers Band, Ike Turner and the Kings of Rhythm, Simon and Garfunkel and Tom Petty. The JJC Percussion Ensemble, directed by Adam Cowger, will perform several genres of music. Special guest artist Zach Himelhoch will lead the students in folkloric Afro-Cuban and Brazilian drumming and be featured as a guest soloist. For tickets and information, visit jjc.edu.

2. Chicago Street Farmers Market Opening Day: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 100 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Local vendors, fresh vegetables, artisans. For information, email chicagostreetmarket@gmail.com.

3. Inkwells and Espresso: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Critical Grind, 852 Sharp Drive, Unit L, Shorewood. Join other local writers to discuss what you’re working on, bounce ideas, or exist and write in communal silence. The group meets every other Saturday. For information, call 815-630-4235 or visit criticalgrind.com.

4. Downtown Joliet Sidewalk Sale: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Visit downtown shops for a bit of retail therapy. For a list of participating businesses, visit jolietccp.com/sidewalksale.

5. Food Truck Fest and Inaugural Car Rally and Vendor Fair: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet. Food trucks, live music, vendors and car show. All makes and models are welcome at the car show for a suggested donation of $5. A portion of the proceeds from the food truck sales benefit the band program at Joliet West.

