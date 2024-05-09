Local Scene: DeKalb Back Alley Market, Festival Chorus, FFA plant sale, Mother’s Day walks in DeKalb County

A sign advertising the next Back Alley Market on Saturday, May 11, 2024, sits along Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb April 26, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

1. Check out more than 125 vendors offering crafted goods and more at the DeKalb Back Alley Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown DeKalb. The free-to-attend event also features live music and food trucks, along with a new area dedicated to young entrepreneurs who will offer their own creations. Vendors will line up in the Palmer Court alley from First to Third streets and also North Second and Third streets downtown. Among the wares offered by vendors will be vintage and upcycled items, plants, garden items, crafts, baked good, pottery, fiber art, glasswork, jewelry, woodwork, wellness items and apothecary items.

For more information on vendors and participating food trucks, visit facebook.com/palmerct.

2. Enjoy a performance by the DeKalb Festival Chorus: Choral music and storytelling from Scottish, Irish and Celtic artists. The free concert will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church, 324 N. Third St., DeKalb. Participants are invited to make a donation to support the chorus.

For information, visit dekalbfestivalchorus.com.

3. Get your gardening on at the annual FFA Plant Sale: Runs through May 18 at Sycamore High School. The sale continues from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 3 to 4:30 p.m. May 13 through May 17 and ends its final day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18. Annuals, perennials, herbs, fruits and vegetables will be sold at the high school’s greenhouse, 427 Spartan Trail on the south side of the school by the transportation office.

For more information and a full list of plants available, visit syc427.co/PlantSale24.

4. Catch the Food Truck Fest: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Midwest Sportsplex, 212 W. Woodlawn Ave., Hinckley. The second annual family-friendly event will feature six food trucks and live music. The Plex Lounge also will serve adult beverages.

For more information, call 815-552-8500 or visit midwestsportsplex.com.

5. Enjoy the outdoors with Mom at two separate outdoor walks: The Mother’s Day Flower Walk will run hourly from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Natural Resource Education Center at Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 State Route 72 in Genoa. The one-hour walks are hosted by the University of Illinois Extension and will feature two local botany enthusiasts Karen Matz and Brian Hale who will the walk. Participants are asked to dress for the weather. For more information about the Genoa walk, visit extension.illinois.edu/events.

Those who’d prefer closer to DeKalb are invited to the DeKalb Park District’s Mother’s Day Wildflower Walk at noon Friday at Lions Park, 700 W. Taylor St. On display during the walk will be decorated wooden flowers created by area locals honoring the mothers in their lives. The artwork flowers will be on display through noon Sunday. For more information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

