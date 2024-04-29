Mother’s Day brunches to celebrate mom in northern Illinois for 2024

Mom deserves the best on her special day, and what better way to celebrate than with a delicious Mother’s Day brunch? Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down experience or a charming local spot, there’s a perfect brunch option out there to treat your mom like the queen she is. From fluffy pancakes and sizzling omelets to decadent pastries and bottomless mimosas, get ready to tantalize your taste buds and create lasting memories with these delightful Mother’s Day brunch ideas.

Mother’s Day this year is on Sunday, May 12.

Arrange your reservations for Mother’s Day brunches, lunches or dinners to help make the day special. (Morguefile)

Morton Arboretum, Lisle

The Morton Arboretum is a perfect place to celebrate mom. Explore the gardens and tree collections of the expansive arboretum, complemented by brunch at the Ginkgo Restaurant on the grounds. Three seating times are available: 9 and 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. You’ll love the view of the arboretum through floor-to-ceiling windows as you sip your complimentary mimosa or Champagne. The menu will have a variety of breakfast and lunch favorites, including made-to-order omelettes and a carving station. Prices are $77 for guests ages 13 and older, and $40 for children 3-12. There is a discount on prices for arboretum members. mortonarb.org.

Starved Rock Lodge

Starved Rock Lodge will have a Mother’s Day buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On the menu will be a variety of salads; traditional breakfast items such as scrambled eggs and bacon; an omelette station; a carving station with prime rib; a Belgian waffle station; lunch items like fried chicken, grilled salmon, roast pork loin and more; and a dessert buffet with pies, cakes and additional treats. Adult admission costs $47.95, and for children 10 and younger is $24.95. Reservations and prepayment are required. For more information, visit starvedrocklodge.com or call 815-220-7386.

Heritage Prairie Farm, Elburn

Treat mom to a meal on the farm at the beautiful Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn from 1 to 4 p.m. The special menu includes appetizers like coconut sesame shrimp, salads, focaccia bread, spinach penne, vegetable crepes, lemon-baked salmon, cinnamon-swirl French toast and raspberry tiramisu, among other selections. Prices are $120 for adults, and $35 for children younger than 12. A cash bar will be available. To purchase tickets, visit heritageprairiefarm.com.

Fresco at the Gardens, Rockford

Fresco at the Gardens, located in the beautiful Anderson Japanese Gardens, is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The culinary-designed menu features a wide range of locally sourced breakfast and lunch creations that are farm-to-table fresh. Enjoy an artisan freshly squeezed juice or cocktail, including their famous mimosas. Brunch favorites include eggs Benedict, veggie frittata, South of the Border Hash and much more. Stay after (or before) brunch to enjoy the gardens, which feature 12 acres of streams, waterfalls, winding pathways and koi-filled ponds. Prices are $48.95 for adults and $22.95 for children 4 to 12. andersongardens.org/home/fresco/

The Turf Room, North Aurora

The Turf Room will serve brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a large, varied menu. Items include a carving station with prime rib, ham and turkey breast; breakfast favorites like French toast, scrambled eggs, quiche and more; lunch/dinner entrees such as chicken tinga, pork piccata, duck quesadilla, seafood, waffle station, pizza station, fruit and cheese and desserts including macaroons, carrot cake, chocolate cake and other treats. Prices are $54.95 for adults, $20.95 for kids 6-12 and $12.95 for kids 5 and younger. Call 630-906-9300 to make a reservation.

The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, DeKalb

The Lincoln Inn’s Mother’s Day Brunch is an all-you-can-eat buffet with seatings between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The buffet includes appetizers, breakfast and lunch choices and plenty of desserts. Prices are $39.99 for adults, and $28.99 for kids 4-12. Reservations are required. For more information, visit farandas.com or call 815-756-2345.

Public Landing, Lockport

Public Landing hosts a Mother’s Day weekend dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 11, and a lunch from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12. The special menu, which will be available during those times, highlights starters like coconut shrimp, crab cake trio and stuffed mushrooms; entrees such as Mediterranean chicken, maple bourbon pork tenderloin and tropical salmon; and steaks and prime rib, as well as soups and salads. Advance reservations are required. Visit publiclandingrestaurant.com or call 815-838-6500.

Benedict’s La Strata, Crystal Lake

This breakfast-and-lunch favorite will host a Mother’s Day Brunch from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The menu has a wide variety of offerings, with breakfast favorites like scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, breakfast potatoes; lunch offerings including poached salmon, mac and cheese, chicken Marsala, falafel balls, pasta with vodka sauce; and desserts including petits fours, cookies, brownies, toffee peanut butter bars and more. Prices are $46.95 for adults, and $15.95 for kids 4-12; free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling 815-459-6500.

The Graceful Ordinary, St. Charles

The downtown St. Charles establishment will serve an assortment of canapés and pastries served family style, including deviled eggs and smoked salmon macaroons, plus beignets with espresso anglaise and blueberry brioche tarts. Guests can enjoy their choice of entree, such as French toast with bananas Foster or a classic steak and eggs spread. The kids menu has chocolate-chip pancakes, cheeseburger with fries, or eggs with a side of bacon or sausage. The brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the restaurant will be closed for dinner. The prices are $65 for adults, and $25 for kids 3-12. Reservations can be made online.

Lucille at Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace

The elegant restaurant at Drury Lane Theatre offers a Mother Daughter Tea at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, followed by a formal Mother’s Day Brunch at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 12. On Saturday, munch on tea breads, scones and finger sandwiches, macaroons and more while sipping your tea. Prices for the tea are $65 for adults, and $35 for children 5-12. The brunch menu has something for everyone, from made-to-order eggs, carving station, made-to-order crepes, waffles and doughnut station to breakfast favorites, seafood, desserts and more. Prices are $100 for adults, and $40 for children 5-12. To make a reservation for the tea or brunch, visit lucillerestaurant.com.

Camp Aramoni, Tonica

Treat mom to chef-prepared items like shrimp cocktail, cheese tortellini, couscous salad, brown sugar ham and more at the luxury campsite, Camp Aramoni. Bloody Marys, mimosas and nonalcoholic drinks will be available for purchase. In addition to a delicious meal, a representative from Forever + A Day Permanent Jewelry will showcase permanent bracelets, necklaces and anklets, which will be available for purchase. Reservations are required for the seating times of 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m., 12:45 or 2 p.m. Prices are $28 for adults, and $10 for children 10 and younger. Call 815-224-7333 to make a reservation.

Hank’s Farm, Ottawa

Hank’s Farm will serve Mother’s Day brunch from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., and reservations are available. Menu items include oysters on the half shell, cocktail shrimp, salads, fruit, eggs Benedict, roast turkey, pasta and more, including a dessert table. Breakfast items will be available until noon. Prices are $32 for adults, $16 for children 5-10, and $3 for children 2-4. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling 815-433-2540.

Hotel Baker, St. Charles

Mother’s Day Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the historic Hotel Baker in downtown St. Charles. The menu includes a custom omelette station, carving station, smoked salmon and ossetra caviar, assortment of toast pointes and petite bagels, charcuterie, breakfast favorites like eggs Benedict and cinnamon brioche French toast and lunch choices including salads, pasta, salmon and more. Dessert will be assorted cakes, mini pastries and petits fours. Prices are $88 for adults, $38 for children 4-12. Call 630-584-2100 to make a reservation.