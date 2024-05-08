Sterling Main Street’s Pop-Up Markets bring music and fun to downtown this summer

Patrons can bring a beverage from surrounding establishments to this summer's Pop-Up Markets in Dale Park, which will be held the second and fourth Thursdays in June, July and August. (Alex T)

Enjoy an evening of music, food and shopping every second and fourth Thursday of June, July and August in downtown Sterling.

Sterling Main Street’s Pop-Up Markets run from 5 to 8 p.m. at Dale Park. The event features a variety of vendors and live music. Grab a “blue cup” beverage from any of the park’s surrounding establishments so you can sip while browsing and listening to the music.

Vendor applications still are being accepted, but some of the confirmed vendors include: Amy Lou Lou’s Custom Creations, Avon, Betty Garcia crafts, Carolann’s Creations, Color Street, Dan Swanson Woodcrafts, Distinctive Gardens, DrØm Jewelry, Forever by M+D Permanent Jewelry, G Beauty Palace, Phoenix Wick Candle Company, P+T Jewelry, She Creates, Scentsy, Susan Young crafts, Two Hens in a Barn, Wade Wood Designs and many more.

2024 Market Nights & Entertainment

For more information, visit sterlingmainstreet.org/events/pop-up-market/.