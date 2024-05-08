Back Alley Market returns to DeKalb this weekend

A sign advertising the next Back Alley Market on Saturday, May 11, 2024, sits along Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb April 26, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – Back Alley Market featuring more than 125 vendors offering a variety of fares will return to downtown DeKalb this weekend in time for Mother’s Day.

New this year is an area dedicated to young entrepreneurs, organizers said. Market goers will have the option of checking out wares from aspiring business owners expected to be featuring their own handmade jewelry, spin art, key chains, crocheted animals and more. The area will be at Palmer Court and Second Street.

Back Alley Market runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Palmer Court alley from First to Third streets and also North Second and Third streets downtown. In addition to vendors, the market will have food trucks and live music.

Among the wares offered by vendors will be vintage and upcycled items, plants, garden items, crafts, baked good, pottery, fiber art, glasswork, jewelry, woodwork, wellness items and apothecary items.

For more information on vendors and participating food trucks, visit facebook.com/palmerct.