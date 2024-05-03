Stage 212 in La Salle presents ‘The Thirteenth Olympian’ May 19

La Salle’s Stage 212 presents “The Thirteenth Olympian,” a unique musical experience to the Illinois Valley at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19. The concert-style performance is an original musical by local composer Cameron Dingerson. (Tom Collins)

Narrated by Calliope, the storytelling muse of Greek mythology, “The Thirteenth Olympian” follows the story of Titonius, fictional son of Ares and Aphrodite, and his quest to find the Baetylus and return it to Hades. Weaving together multiple genres, including fantasy, adventure, tragedy and romance, this coming of age story forces its characters and audiences to think about the importance of writing their own story and knowing they are special if they believe they are, according to a news release from the theater.

Featured in the cast are Reid Rynke as Titonius, Xavier Barham as Jack, Ivy Soens as Grace and Emma Woulfe as Hades.

Seating for the performance will be general admission, and free will donations in support of composer Cameron Dingerson will be accepted at the door.