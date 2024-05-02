The Local Scene: Spring Book Sale at Joliet Public Library

The Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet, will be hosting Cinco De Mayo at the Museum from 5:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, May. 2. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

1. Cinco De Mayo at the Museum: 5:30-9 p.m., Thursday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Tequila Tasting and souvenir glass, DJ playing music, book signing, appetizers, beverage bar, museum galleries, free parking. For tickets and more information, visit jolietmuseum.org or call 815-723-5201.

2. Movie in the Backyard - Shrek: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Joliet Junior College Romeoville Campus, 1125 W. Romeo Road, Romeoville. Join the Office of Student activities for a free movie night, featuring DreamWorks Animation’s 2001 hit movie, “Shrek.” Free and open to the public. For more information, visit jjc.edu/movie-backyard.

3. Spring Book Sale: 5-7 p.m. Friday only for Friends of the Joliet Public Library (may join at the door), 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Joliet Public Library, 3395 Black Road, Joliet. Thousands of books, as well as music, movies, audiobooks, computer games and puzzles. Most $1 or less. Friends will provide bags on Sunday to fill with items of choice for only $3. For more information, visit jolietlibrary.org/friends or call 815-846-3124.

4. Halfway to Halloween: 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, The Old Joliet Haunted Prison, 401 Woodruff Road, Joliet. Haunted prison, laser tap, mini escape room, spooky libations, themed cocktails, snacks. For tickets and more information, visit hauntedprison.com/halfway.

5. Welcome Summer! Craft Show: 9 a.m. Sunday, Joliet Park District, Kathy Green Multi-Purpose Center, Inwood Complex, 3000 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Approximately 60 crafters selling handcrafts, candles, jewelry, crochet, embroidery, floral arrangements, stamped items, pet accessories, hair bows, blankets, baby items, wood items and tumblers. The $1 entrance fee supports the Sunshine & Rainbows Learning Center. For more information, visit jolietpark.org.

