Hike, bike, kayak along the Fox River this season with group events

Racers paddle on the Fox River in Batavia Saturday morning June 3, 2023 during the Mid-American Canoe and Kayak Race. (David Petesch)

There’s nothing like transitioning a workout routine to the great outdoors once the weather warms up. It’s even better when you can pair exercising with a picturesque view like those found along the Fox River.

Whether you trek on one of the many trails along the river or navigate the river itself, here are some upcoming group events and opportunities to enjoy the Fox River.

Full Moon Bike Ride

April through December

Elgin Community Bikes, Elgin

A biker passes through Bennett Park on the Fox River Trail in St. Charles on Friday. (Sandy Bressner)

Nighttime bike ride enthusiasts can enjoy a moderately paced ride for a few miles through Elgin neighborhoods. These monthly bike rides begin in the parking lot just south of Elgin Community Bikes along the Fox River and go for 7 to 9 miles.

The full moon bike rides are held from 9-11 p.m. on the following dates: Friday, May 24, Friday, June 21, Saturday, July 20, Saturday, Aug. 17, Tuesday, Sept. 17, Saturday, Oct. 12, Sunday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 14.

Before the ride, be sure your bike is in compliance with Illinois State law by having a clear light on the front and a red reflector or a red light on the back for night time riding.

For more information, view the bikes calendar at www.elgincommunitybikes.org .

Full Moon Kayak

April through October

Mill Race Cyclery, Geneva

If you’ve ever wanted to see the full moon right from the Fox River, Mill Race Cyclery offers people the chance to do so. During these monthly outings, people can paddle in a kayak from Mill Race Cyclery in Geneva to St. Charles.

Upcoming full moon kayak rides include: Flower Moon Kayak 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 24; Strawberry Moon Kayak 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 22; Buck Moon Kayak 7-9 p.m. Sunday, July 21; Sturgeon Moon Kayak 7-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19; Corn Moon Kayak 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17; and Hunter’s Moon Kayak 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

Cost is $30 for a single kayak and $60 for a tandem kayak for two people. Participants under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information or to register, see the events calendar at www.millrace.com .

Kidical Mass

April through August

Various parks throughout Elgin

Kids of all ages and their families can enjoy a slow, easy-going group bike ride of 3-4 miles. The bike rides begin at various parks in Elgin located within a few miles of the Fox River and last about an hour with stops.

Rides are suitable for children who have progressed beyond training wheels. Younger kids are welcome on trail-a-bikes, child trailers and child seats on their parent’s bikes. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian on a bike.

All upcoming bike rides from 2 to 3 p.m. in Elgin include: Sunday, May 26, at College Green Park, 1900 College Green Dr.; Sunday, June 9, at St. Francis Park on Jefferson Avenue; Sunday, July 21, at Heritage Park, 3140 Heritage Parkway; and Sunday, Aug. 18, at Channing Park, 35 Rugby Place.

For more information, view visit www.elgincommunitybikes.org .

She Runs the Fox 5K Run/Walk

Thursday, May 16

River & Spring streets, Batavia

Take in a trail along the Fox River in Batavia while supporting a worthy cause during the She Runs the Fox 5K Run/Walk, hosted by the Fox River Trail Runners. Race day registration and check-in begins at 5 p.m. and the race kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

First, second and third place winners will receive their choice of a gift basket. A post-race party will be held at Bar Evolution featuring refreshments and, for racers over age 21, a complimentary glass of wine, seltzer or beer.

The cost is $35 for adults and $20 for children aged 12 and under. Fox River Trail Runners will donate $5 per registered participant to Mutual Ground, which provides counseling and support services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Additional donations are welcome. Last year between the $5 per registered participant and additional donations, Fox River Trail Runners donated $4,000 to Mutual Ground.

For more information about the race or the Fox River Trail Runners, visit www.foxrivertrailrunners.org or email sherunsthefox@foxrivertrailrunners.org .

Monday Night Saw Wee Kee Group Rides

Mondays (weather and trail permitting)

Saw Wee Kee Park in Yorkville

Located along the Fox River in Yorkville, Saw Wee Kee Park features a wide variety of trails based on length and difficulty. People can check out some of these trails during weekly group rides.

This organized mountain bike group ride is held on Monday evenings weather and trail permitting. Participants gather in the second lot at the park around 5:30 p.m., then head out at 6 p.m. for the roughly hour and a half ride. Typically, riders split into two groups based on rider comfort and speed.