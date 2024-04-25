The Local Scene: Kick off carnival season in Lake in the Hills and more in McHenry County

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Spring carnival: Kick off carnival season Friday through Sunday in Lake in the Hills with a spring carnival by Windy City Amusements. The At Home parking lot, located at 101 Randall Road, will be transformed into a carnival filled with rides, games and food. Make a day of it by shopping at local businesses. The event will have free admission and free parking. Unlimited ride specials vary from $30 to $35. Visit facebook.com/windycityamusements for more details.

Get spiritual: The Unity Spiritual Center of Woodstock is hosting the Woodstock Spiritual Summit on Saturday and Sunday. Meet with a vibrant community for holistic well-being at the spiritual center located at 225 W. Calhoun St. Explore vendors, workshops and activities that will teach attendees how to nurture the body, mind and soul. Engage in spiritual talks, yoga, meditation and enlightening mini classes. Tickets are $8 per day or $15 for a weekend pass. For more details and to buy tickets, visit unitywoodstock.org.

Talk about time: Explore the history and science behind time at the “Time: Behind and Beyond the Clock” lecture from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. Learn from an award-winning physicist and the CEO of Masterclock about exactly how time is measured on Earth to outer space. The event includes a dessert and a Q&A session with the speakers. Tickets are $20 or $15 for people ages 55 and older. Students and children 5 and younger are free. For details and to buy tickets, visit bit.ly/mcctimelecture.

Cars and coffee: Join BMW of Crystal Lake for a car show and coffee from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the car dealership located at 360 N. Route 31, Crystal Lake. This free event will have cars displayed from roadsters to new BMW models. Enjoy coffee from Summer Moon Coffee and food from Smashed & El Chido Street Tacos while listening to live music by Ryan Budyak. Test drive a new BMW electric vehicle and enter for a chance to win a pair of Bang & Olufsen earbuds. For information, visit facebook.com/BMWofCrystalLake.

Craft fair: Shop the Spring Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cary Park District Community Center in Cary. The free event, located at 227 Briargate Road, will have plenty of local vendors selling a variety of handmade goods and art items. Support local crafters while finding the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. Visit facebook.com/CaryParkDistrict for information.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.